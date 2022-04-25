HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCEMENT ON FILING OF FORM 20-F

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", or the "Company") HNP HKEx: 902, SSE: 600011))) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2022 and has uploaded such annual report on Form 20-F to the Company's website at http://www.hpi.com.cn. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 121,118 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 108,588 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.
For enquiries, please contact:
Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Mr. Chen Zhelu / Ms. Liu Tianyu
Tel: (8610) 6322 6554 / 6322 6595
Fax: (8610) 6322 6888
Email: zqb@hpi.com.cn
Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited
Ms. Ketrina Yang / Ms. Hester Li
Tel: (852) 3970 2171 / (852) 3970 2239
Fax: (852) 3102 0210
Email: hpi@wsfg.hk
SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.
