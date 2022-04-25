GovX Partners with the Houston Astros to Offer Exclusively Priced Tickets for Military and First Responders

The exclusive discounted ticketing program honors those who serve.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovX.com, the online shopping site exclusively for current and former military and first responders, and the Houston Astros have renewed their partnership to provide discounted tickets to Astros home games for the 2022 regular season. The exclusive ticketing program honors and recognizes Astros fans who serve and protect their country and communities.

All verified GovX members can access their exclusive ticket deals by visiting the Astros tickets page on GovX.com. Members may browse upcoming home games and will receive a one-time use coupon code. After receiving their code, customers may select their seats on the Astros MyProVenue™ page, then use the code at checkout to apply their exclusive GovX membership discount. There is no limit to how many games GovX members can save on.

In addition to exclusive discounts on Astros tickets, GovX members will be able to stream out-of-market games live or on demand on their favorite supported devices by saving 35% off MLB.TV during 2022 season. Savings will be applicable to both the Single Team and Yearly (all teams) subscription packages.

If you have uniformed service experience and qualify for GovX membership, register and join for free at GovX.com.

GovX.com is for Americans of service. A members-only online destination, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.govx.com.

