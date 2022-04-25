/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Ien launches Canada Summer Jobs hiring season/

GATINEAU, QC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, for an important announcement about the 2022 Canada Summer Jobs Program. Canada Summer Jobs is a long-standing Government of Canada Program that strives to help youth aged 15 to 30 obtain their first summer work experience. This year tens of thousands of jobs are expected to be created.
Minister Ien will make the announcement with the BGC South East and young participants.
A photo opportunity will be possible during the tour and activity (4:00 p.m. EDT) before the announcement, and media availability will follow the announcement (4:30 p.m. EDT).
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Monday, April 25, 2022
TIME:
4:00 p.m. EDT (tour and activity)
PLACE:
BGC South East
Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet before 12:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 25, 2022. Please indicate if you plan to participate in person or on Zoom.
Instructions:
- Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the announcement.
- Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
- Please note that wearing a face covering is mandatory.
Accessibility:
The entire building is accessible.
