Merk Investments to host "Gold Miners: Twitter Spaces Discussion" featuring ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Merk to host Gold Miners Twitter Spaces Discussion
MENLO PARK, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Merk Investments LLC ("Merk") will host a Twitter Spaces discussion on Tuesday, April 26, at 5:00pm ET covering
- Investing in Gold Miners
- Merk's management of ASA Gold & Precious Metals ASA ", ASA", or the ", Company", ))), a closed-end fund
- Merk's Outlook on Gold
In addition to Chief Investment Officer Axel Merk, ASA Portfolio Manager Peter Maletis will join, as well as Jamie Holman, a geologist by training, who recently joined our portfolio management team after nine years working on an industry-leading mining fund.
Participants will be able to ask questions during the discussion.
To participate, click on @AxelMerk's Twitter profile at 5pm ET on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Twitter Space Replay A replay of the Twitter Spaces discussion will be posted on http://www.asaltd.com through at least the end of October 2022.
About ASA ASA is a non-diversified, closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals. On April 12, 2019, ASA shareholders voted to approve an investment advisory agreement between Merk and ASA.
It is a fundamental policy of ASA that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion.
ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions.
Investors are encouraged to visit the ASA's website http://www.asatld.com for additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information.
ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.
About Merk
Merk Investments LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, provides investment advice on liquid global markets, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies and their respective derivative markets. For more information on Merk, please visit http://www.merkinvestments.com.
The information included above was prepared by Merk Investments LLC ("Merk Investments"), and reflects the current opinions and views of the authors with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Current estimates, expectations and forward-looking statements expressed herein are based upon sources and data believed to be accurate and reliable, however, the information provided cannot be guaranteed for accuracy or completeness. The content provided is subject to change without notice and Merk Investments has no obligation to update, modify, amend nor notify its readers or attendees in the event, that any information, opinion, or estimate included subsequently changes or becomes inaccurate. The information contained herein does not constitute investment advice is not intended as an endorsement of any specific investment. Merk Investments makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in any of the products referenced herein. The content is general in nature and is provided solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute, and cannot be relied upon as, legal, financial or tax advice. You should obtain advice specific to your circumstances from your own legal, financial or tax advisors. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
