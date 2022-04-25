1800Wheelchair Partners with loopt™ to Bring Wheelchair Rental to the US

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1800Wheelchair, the largest wheelchair and scooter store online, today announced the launch of Featherchairrental.com, a new rental service that allows customers in the US to rent its Featherchair Brand of the lightest wheelchairs, power chairs, and scooters on the planet. Powered by loopt™, an e-commerce platform for the circular economy, Featherchair Rental showcases the brand's commitment to caring for Americans' mobility needs by delivering innovation to provide better access at a fraction of the price.
Since launching 25 years ago, 1800Wheelchair has helped over 1 million Americans with their mobility needs. The Featherchair brand was created by realizing that most wheelchairs were too heavy to lift in and out of a car. Featherchair wheelchairs are the lightest in the world, weighing only 13 lbs. The partnership with loopt allows 1800Wheelchair to enhance their customers' experience through rental. The launch of Featherchair Rental marks the first time US consumers can rent the lightest mobility equipment in the world.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with loopt to launch Featherchair Rental in the U.S.," said Joseph Piekarski, CEO of 1800Wheelchair. "Two pillars of our brand are value and convenience. Offering rentals to our US clientele will deliver more flexibility in finding the right assistance when they need it. We're proud to evolve our mobility offerings by leveraging the loopt circular expertise."
To access Featherchair Rental, customers can visit www.1800Wheelchair.com. If an item is available for rental, the "Rent" button will appear. Customers can also visit the rental site directly at www.featherchairrental.com. 1800Wheelchair will offer their top-selling wheelchair, power chair, and scooter for rent. Customers can also purchase key accessory items through the rental site like cup holders and travel bags. When the rental period is over, customers can return their items with free shipping and cleaning, continue to rent with their original monthly price, or purchase their chairs. Customers rent on their own terms, managing their subscriptions through their customer portal.
"Consumers are getting more comfortable with using second-hand items," said Kelly Pigeon, Founder, and CEO at loopt. "Allowing people to 'subscribe' to their products is highly compelling since they only pay for what they need and have a frictionless return path. It's better for the environment as we maximize the useful life of every item. And the retailer wins as they're able to re-sell the same item 10x over instead of once or twice. We're so excited to partner with 1800Wheelchair to provide our customers with a best-in-class rental experience."
To view the Featherchair Rental collection, visit www.Featherchairrental.com.
Founded in 1997, 1800wheelchair was created to be a one-stop-shop for mobility products, where seniors and their caregivers can learn and buy mobility products that will help them live a more active lifestyle.
At 1800wheelchair.com, we understand that buying medical equipment is a critical decision. We care and are here to help. The business is guided by four principles: expert advice, timely delivery, value, and convenience.
- Through our network of nationwide warehouses and dedicated staff, 1800Wheelchair.com concentrates on timely delivery.
- We generate a significant price advantage through our high volume of orders and pass along that savings to you.
- Through 24-hour website availability and a convenient 800 number, we offer our customers flexibility.
loopt™ is a re-commerce platform that enables retailers across durable good verticals to offer their own rental experience through its Whitelabel solution. Founded in 2018, loopt's proprietary technology automates the circular experience, including the complex operations of returns, cleaning, and repair. For more information, please visit www.looptplatform.com
