Global Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: US and China Dominate the Market with Multi-billion-dollar Data Center Investments

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had a significant impact on the data center market growth worldwide in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic had a high impact on the market, with many on-premises data center operators migrating their infrastructure to colocation and cloud platforms.
Also, in 2021, many hyperscale data center operators announced self-built data center projects, in addition to hyperscale colocation of >1 MW capacity across markets. The enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT services has been a strong force for data center investments in developing countries, further fueled by the pandemic.
DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION
- The need for efficient and easily operable infrastructure has increased the demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions and innovations from OCP infrastructure providers.
- Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers.
UPS systems are installed across three major locations in a data center: centralized (overall facility), row-level, and rack-level. However, the placement of these systems is highly dependent on the facility design.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- The US is a grown market in terms of opportunities, followed by APAC, Western Europe, and Nordics witnessing a significant increase in demand.
- The US and China dominate the market with multi-billion-dollar data center investments, followed by the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, and other countries.
- The Middle Eastern region witnessed data center investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- The analysis of the global Data Center Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Data Center market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- ABB
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- AECOM
- Bouygues Construction
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs Engineering
- Turner Construction
- Mercury
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Microsoft
- Broadcom
- Juniper Networks
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Micron Technology
- MiTAC Holdings
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- Seagate Technology
- Synology
- Toshiba
- VIOLIN
- Western Digital
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron (Wiwynn)
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Generac Power Systems
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Rolls Royce Power Systems AG
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Siemens
- Munters
- Trane
- ZincFive
- 3M
- Arup Group
- Corgan
- Dar Group
- Deerns
- DSCO Group
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building CO.
- HDR
- ISG
- Laing O'Rourke
- Linesight
- Mace
- NTT Facilities
- AIMS Data Centre
- AirTrunk Operating
- Compass Data Centers
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- DATA4
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Flexential
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Gulf Data Hub
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- IXcellerate
- Moro Hub
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
- ESR Cayman
- Hickory
- Infinity
- IXAfrica
