Bite Investments Builds Out Executive Management Team With Four New Strategic Hires

Fintech company Bite Investments, names 4 key industry veterans, to further bolster its global technology, legal, finance and sales teams
LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bite Investments, an international alternative investments and technology company, today announced that it made four significant hires in support of its expansion. Bite's mission is to utilize its technology platform to expand access to the alternative investment ecosystem.
Justin Mason will become the Global Head of Asset and Wealth Management Sales, effective April 25th. Justin joined Bite from Blackstone's subsidiary, La Trobe Financial (recently sold to Brookfield Asset Management in March 2022), where he sat on top of client partnerships across the wealth management industry. Justin has a career spanning 20+ years, where he has held several senior management roles, located across North America, Europe and Asia, focusing on the build out of sales and business development initiatives. Justin began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1998, where he spent several years within their Pan European Equity Sales team.
"Bite has a unique business model and value proposition for investors," said Justin Mason. "The demand for alternative investments is skyrocketing. I'm thrilled about joining the leadership team at Bite and furthering the company's mission to make alternative investments accessible to a wider audience."
Bite has named Matthew Purcell as Finance Director. Matthew spent the initial part of his career working in financial and business management roles in structured finance at Barclays Capital before moving into senior finance roles in several fast-scaling technology and Fintech companies. Qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and a qualified Corporate Treasurer, Matthew previously graduated from Oxford University with a first-class degree in physics. He also holds a second degree in computer science.
Alex Seymour has joined Bite as Chief Legal Officer. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and joined Bite from JP Morgan Chase Bank where he was Head of Transaction Management, EMEA & APAC, Real Estate Finance. Previously, Alex held senior roles at Cheyne Capital and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank. Alex received a MA in Law from Oxford University before spending several years at Clifford Chance.
Tom Hamilton has joined Bite as Chief Information Officer. Tom has had a career spanning 30 years where he held senior leadership positions and worked across a range of information technology roles with an extensive list of blue-chip organizations, including JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, ABN Amro, BP, BJSS, GPG and Ernst & Young.
"We are extremely excited to welcome these key hires into Bite, further bolstering our senior management team, across technology, legal, finance and sales", said Farah Esmail, Bite's Chief People Officer. "Together they bring years of knowledge and a wealth of relevant and valuable experience, which we have no doubt will have a significant impact on Bite's continued growth trajectory."
Bite has recently been further supported by and invested in by key institutional and strategic investors across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The senior management team and selected shareholders can be seen here.
About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a financial technology company created to expand access to alternative investments. The company's enterprise solution helps fund managers utilize a digital platform to streamline their client's diligence, compliance, distribution, client onboarding and investor relations processes and workflows. Bite's investment solutions bring alternative investments out of the institutional market, making them accessible to a larger audience. Bite Investments is a fintech company led by an international team with extensive experience in alternative investments, financial engineering, and technology. Bite has offices and customers in Asia, Europe, and is expanding within North America. Learn more at https://www.biteinvestments.com/.
# # #
Press Contacts:
Brigit Hennaman
Email: bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com
Phone: +1-212-805-3005
Anna Hellstrand, Head of Communications and Marketing
Email: anna@biteinvestments.com
Phone: +44 7481 280115
About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a financial technology company created to expand access to alternative investments. The company's enterprise solution helps fund managers utilize a digital platform to streamline their client's diligence, compliance, distribution, client onboarding and investor relations processes and workflows. Bite's investment solutions bring alternative investments out of the institutional market, making them accessible to a larger audience. Bite Investments is a fintech company led by an international team with extensive experience in alternative investments, financial engineering, and technology. Bite has offices and customers in Asia, Europe, and is expanding within North America. Learn more at https://www.biteinvestments.com/.
# # #
Press Contacts:
Brigit Hennaman
Email: bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com
Phone: +1-212-805-3005
Anna Hellstrand, Head of Communications and Marketing
Email: anna@biteinvestments.com
Phone: +44 7481 280115
SOURCE Bite Investments
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.