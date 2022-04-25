ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Returnable Transport Packaging Market size to grow by USD 976.32 Mn | The Increased Demand for Modern Grocery Retailing as Key Driver | Technavio

by PRNewswire
April 25, 2022 6:00 AM | 14 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Returnable Transport Packaging Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.39% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail and consumer) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America.

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights 

Returnable Transport Packaging Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. 

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Brambles Ltd.
  • Cartonplast Group GmbH
  • DS Smith Plc
  • Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG
  • Georg Utz Holding AG
  • Greif Inc.
  • Nefab AB
  • Rehrig Pacific Co.
  • Schoeller Allibert BV
  • Sonoco Products Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

The United States will account for 68 percent of market growth. In North America, Canada and Mexico are the other major markets for returnable transport packaging. However, market growth in the United States will be slower than in other countries.

Over the projection period, the rapid expansion of regional distribution models will aid the growth of the returnable transport packaging market in the United States.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report. 

Key Segment Analysis

The food and beverage segment will gain a major share of the returnable transport packaging market in North America. The increase can be linked to a considerable increase in consumer demand for packaged food goods in North America.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America. Increased usage of returnable transport packaging is another significant factor driving the returnable transport packaging market expansion in North America. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the North American returnable transport packaging market is the high initial investment and operations costs.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Returnable Transport Packaging Market. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. 

We offer USD 1,000 worth of customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Related Reports: 

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Returnable Transport Packaging Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 976.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.39

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Brambles Ltd., Cartonplast Group GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, and Sonoco Products Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview 

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 07:  Parent market

  Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value chain analysis 

  Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers

  2.2.1 Inputs

  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

  2.2.3 Operations

  2.2.4 Outbound logistics

  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

  2.2.6 Service

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 11:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 12:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 13:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

  3.4.3 Market Segmentation by product

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition 

  Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End User 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Food and beverage
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail and consumer

  Exhibit 21:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by End User 

  Exhibit 22:  Comparison by End User

  5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 23: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 24:  Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%

  5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 25:  Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 26:  Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Retail and consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 27:  Retail and consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 28:  Retail and consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6 Market opportunity by End-user 

  Exhibit 29:  Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape 

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  6.1 Overview

  Exhibit 30:  Customer landscape

7 . Geographic Landscape 

  7.1 Geographic segmentation

  Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

  Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

  7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 33: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 34: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 35: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 36:  Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 37:  Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 38:  Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  Exhibit 39:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Increased demand for modern grocery retailing

  8.1.2 Lower handling and product damage

  8.1.3 Rapid growth of e-commerce market

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 High initial investment and operational cost

  8.2.2 Availability of used returnable transport packaging products

  8.2.3 Challenges in disposal

  Exhibit 40:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Increased adoption of returnable transport packaging

  8.3.2 Long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers

  8.3.3 Adoption of RFID technology in returnable transport packaging

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 41:  Vendor landscape

  9.2 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 42:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 43:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 44:  Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 45:  Market positioning of vendors

  10.3 Brambles Ltd. 

  Exhibit 46:  Brambles Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 47:  Brambles Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 48:  Brambles Ltd. - Key news

  Exhibit 49:  Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 50:  Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.4 Cartonplast Group GmbH 

  Exhibit 51:  Cartonplast Group GmbH - Overview

  Exhibit 52:  Cartonplast Group GmbH - Business segments

  Exhibit 53:  Cartonplast Group GmbH - Key offerings

  10.5 DS Smith Plc 

  Exhibit 54:  DS Smith Plc - Overview

  Exhibit 55:  DS Smith Plc - Business segments

  Exhibit 56:  DS Smith Plc - Key news

  Exhibit 57:  DS Smith Plc - Key offerings

  Exhibit 58:  DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

  10.6 Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG 

  Exhibit 59:  Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Overview

  Exhibit 60:  Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Product and service

  Exhibit 61:  Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

  10.7 Georg Utz Holding AG 

  Exhibit 62:  Georg Utz Holding AG - Overview

  Exhibit 63:  Georg Utz Holding AG - Product and service

  Exhibit 64:  Georg Utz Holding AG - Key news

  Exhibit 65:  Georg Utz Holding AG - Key offerings

  10.8 Greif Inc.

  Exhibit 66:  Greif Inc. - Overview

  Exhibit 67:  Greif Inc. - Business segments

  Exhibit 68:  Greif Inc. - Key news

  Exhibit 69:  Greif Inc. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 70:  Greif Inc. - Segment focus

  10.9 Nefab AB 

  Exhibit 71:  Nefab AB - Overview

  Exhibit 72:  Nefab AB - Product and service

  Exhibit 73:  Nefab AB - Key offerings

  10.10 Rehrig Pacific Co. 

  Exhibit 74:  Rehrig Pacific Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 75:  Rehrig Pacific Co. - Product and service

  Exhibit 76:  Rehrig Pacific Co. - Key offerings

  10.11 Schoeller Allibert BV 

  Exhibit 77:  Schoeller Allibert BV - Overview

  Exhibit 78:  Schoeller Allibert BV - Product and service

  Exhibit 79:  Schoeller Allibert BV - Key offerings

  10.12 Sonoco Products Co. 

  Exhibit 80:  Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 81:  Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

  Exhibit 82:  Sonoco Products Co. - Key news

  Exhibit 83:  Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 84:  Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix 

  11.1  Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition

  11.1.2 Objectives

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 85:  Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research Methodology 

  Exhibit 86:  Research Methodology

  Exhibit 87:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 88:  Information sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 89:  List of abbreviations

About Us: 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. 

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/returnable-transport-packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-976-32-mn--the-increased-demand-for-modern-grocery-retailing-as-key-driver--technavio-301531089.html

SOURCE Technavio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.