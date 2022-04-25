Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic

Accounting Today's 2022 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders

FREDERICK, Md, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regional accounting and advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), was recently named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic on Accounting Today's 2022 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders. BSSF was ranked #35 out of the top 45 firms in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders is an annual ranking of the leading public accounting and professional service firms by region, based on a combination of data analysis and executive feedback. Each year, Accounting Today surveys approximately 300 tax and accounting firms across the country, collecting data regarding employees, services, revenue and yearly revenue increase. Accounting Today also interviews the chief executives of each firm regarding the challenges their firm is facing, as well as their business strategies to ensure continued success.

"We are ecstatic to have been named one of the Top Regional Firms in the United States this year," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "It is an honor to be recognized among the leading public accounting firms in the Mid-Atlantic region and across the country. We are looking forward to continuing to build our team and expand our services to best help our clients in 2022 and beyond."

BSSF is proud to have earned several national recognitions from Accounting Today. BSSF has been named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For by Accounting Today ten times and was ranked #5 in 2021. Additionally, BSSF was ranked seventh out of the top ten Best Firms For Young Accountants in the country by Accounting Today in 2021.

To download Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2022 (brief registration form submission required), please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/report/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders-2022.

ABOUT ACCOUNTING TODAY

Accounting Today is a leading information resource for public accountants. Sharply focused on the industry's most important concerns, Accounting Today provides breaking news and analysis regarding tax law, accounting standards, technology, assurance and wealth management.

To learn more about Accounting Today, please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/aboutus.

ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. In 2021, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category, nationally ranked as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For and named one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.

