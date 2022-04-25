THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS AWARDS ANNOUNCES 2022 'CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE'

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best today announces its Champions of Change 2022, heroes of hospitality creating positive change for their communities. Launched last year to celebrate the industry's unsung heroes, in 2022 the accolade is given to two individuals and one pair driving meaningful action and creating blueprints for a better hospitality sector.
- Dieuveil Malonga – Chef of Meza Malonga in Kigali, Rwanda and founder of Chefs in Africa
- Koh Seng Choon – Social entrepreneur and founder of Dignity Kitchen in Singapore and Hong Kong
- Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina – London-based founders of #CookForUkraine
Dieuveil Malonga is the chef of restaurant Meza Malonga in Kigali, Rwanda, and founder of Chefs in Africa, an online platform that cultivates culinary talent in Africa by helping cooks overcome barriers such as discrimination and lack of training or equipment. Malonga's mission is to "write a new story of gastronomy which has its roots in Africa and contribute to establish furthermore African cuisine as gourmet".
Koh Seng Choon, based between Hong Kong and Singapore, is the founder of Dignity Kitchen, Asia's first community food courts managed by people with disabilities, which also act as schools to train the disabled and disadvantaged to run hawker operations. Dignity Kitchen is part of Project Dignity, which supports people with disabilities through several initiatives, including a second-hand book shop managed by mothers and their challenged children, and Dignity Meal, a food security initiative for the disadvantaged.
London-based friends Olia Hercules and Alissa Timoshkina launched food fundraising initiative #CookForUkraine in response to the war in Ukraine, where Hercules was born. #CookForUkraine aims to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis and raise money to help displaced children and families, while providing a platform to share and promote Ukrainian recipes, along with the stories behind those dishes.
William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are thrilled to recognise the incredible work that Dieuveil, Koh Seng, and Olia and Alissa are doing for their communities and we're honoured to be able to support their brilliant initiatives." Each of the three winners will also receive a substantial financial donation to their project as part of the prize.
Champions of Change is one of several pre-announced awards in the lead up to The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony on 18 July.
Media Centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802050/Champions_of_Change_winners.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802048/Champions_of_Change.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802051/World_50_Best_2022_Logo.jpg
SOURCE 50 Best
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.