ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026 | High Industrial Power Tariffs to Boost Growth | Technavio

by PRNewswire
April 25, 2022 5:15 AM | 15 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Captive Power Generation Market size in India is expected to grow by 31.05 GW from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High industrial power cost is one of the main factors driving India's captive power-generating industry growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.

The high industrial power tariffs, sale of excess power to open-access trading, and development of smart cities and industrial corridors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of coal for captive power generation, intermittency in solar power generation, and stringent government policies for coal consumption in the power sector will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user
    • Metals And Minerals
    • Sugar
    • Cement
    • Petrochemicals
    • Others

The metals and minerals segment would gain considerable market share in captive power generation in India. Metal and mineral extraction and production demand enormous quantities of energy at all phases, including mining, chemical extraction, beneficiation, and recycling.

Furthermore, the amount of load variation associated with the operations is extremely significant, affecting grid stability. As a result, throughout the forecast period, the increased demand for metals and minerals would fuel the expansion of the captive power generation market in India.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download our latest sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72538

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our captive power generation market in India report covers the following areas:

This study identifies high industrial power tariffs as one of the prime reasons driving the captive power generation market in India's growth during the next few years.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

  • Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ambuja Cements Ltd.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
  • Cethar Energy Ltd.
  • Dalmia Bharat Group
  • Essar Global Fund Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report. 

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the captive power generation market in India's growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the captive power generation market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the captive power generation market in India
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the captive power generation market in India vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!  

Related Reports:

Power Market in Azerbaijan by End-user and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Demand Response Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Captive Power Generation Market Scope in India 

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%

Market growth 2022-2026

31.05 GW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.00

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

 1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Electric utilities

                                2.2.1 Electricity generation

                                2.2.2 Electricity transmission

                                2.2.3 Electricity distribution

                                2.2.4 End-customers

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 20:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by End-user  

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by End-user

                5.3 Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                                Exhibit 22:  Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 23:  Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 24:  Sugar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 25:  Sugar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                                Exhibit 26:  Cement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 27:  Cement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                                Exhibit 28:  Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 29:  Petrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.8 Market opportunity by End-user  

                                Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Fuel Type                             

                6.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 33:  Fuel Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Fuel Type

                                Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Fuel Type

                6.3 Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026                

                                Exhibit 35:  Coal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 36:  Coal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 37:  Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 38:  Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 39:  Gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 40:  Gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.6 Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 41:  Renewables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

                                Exhibit 42:  Renewables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.7 Market opportunity by Fuel Type 

                                Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by Fuel Type

7. Customer landscape                         

                7.1 Overview

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 44:Customer landscape?

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 High industrial power tariffs

                                8.1.2 Sale of excess power to open-access trading

                                8.1.3 Development of smart cities and industrial corridors

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Shortage of coal for captive power generation

                                8.2.2 Intermittency in solar power generation

                                8.2.3 Stringent government policies for coal consumption in power sector

                                Exhibit 45:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Increasing adoption of cogeneration plants

                                8.3.2 Changes in regulations for captive power generation projects

                                8.3.3 Shift toward renewable energy sources

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 46:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Vendor Disruption              

                                Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 48: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.   

                                Exhibit 51:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 52:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 53:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. -Key news

                                Exhibit 54:  Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.4 Ambuja Cements Ltd.     

                                Exhibit 55:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 56:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 57:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. -Key news

                                Exhibit 58:  Ambuja Cements Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.        

                                Exhibit 59:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 61:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 62:  Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.6 Cethar Energy Ltd.           

                                Exhibit 63:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 64:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 65:  Cethar Energy Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.7 Dalmia Bharat Group      

                                Exhibit 66:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 67:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 68:  Dalmia Bharat Group - Key offerings

                10.8 Essar Global Fund Ltd.    

                                Exhibit 69:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 70:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 71:  Essar Global Fund Ltd - Key news

                                Exhibit 72:  Essar Global Fund Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.9 General Electric Co.         

                                Exhibit 73:  General Electric Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 74:  General Electric Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 75:  General Electric Co. - Key news

                                Exhibit 76:  General Electric Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 77:  General Electric Co. - Segment focus

                10.10 Infosys Ltd.       

                                Exhibit 78:  Infosys Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 79:  Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 80:  Infosys Ltd. - Key news

                                Exhibit 81:  Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 82:  Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.11 Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.        

                                Exhibit 83:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 84:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 85:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 86:  Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.12 Reliance Industries Ltd.

                                Exhibit 87:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 88:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 89:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news

                                Exhibit 90:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 91:  Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 95: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captive-power-generation-market-in-india-2022-2026--high-industrial-power-tariffs-to-boost-growth--technavio-301531039.html

SOURCE Technavio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: UtilitiesCommoditiesPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.