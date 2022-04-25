Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026 | High Industrial Power Tariffs to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Captive Power Generation Market size in India is expected to grow by 31.05 GW from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. High industrial power cost is one of the main factors driving India's captive power-generating industry growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.

The high industrial power tariffs, sale of excess power to open-access trading, and development of smart cities and industrial corridors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of coal for captive power generation, intermittency in solar power generation, and stringent government policies for coal consumption in the power sector will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Metals And Minerals



Sugar



Cement



Petrochemicals



Others

The metals and minerals segment would gain considerable market share in captive power generation in India. Metal and mineral extraction and production demand enormous quantities of energy at all phases, including mining, chemical extraction, beneficiation, and recycling.

Furthermore, the amount of load variation associated with the operations is extremely significant, affecting grid stability. As a result, throughout the forecast period, the increased demand for metals and minerals would fuel the expansion of the captive power generation market in India.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our captive power generation market in India report covers the following areas:

This study identifies high industrial power tariffs as one of the prime reasons driving the captive power generation market in India's growth during the next few years.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Cethar Energy Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Group

Essar Global Fund Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Infosys Ltd.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

and Power Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd.

Captive Power Generation Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the captive power generation market in India's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the captive power generation market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the captive power generation market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the captive power generation market in India vendors

Captive Power Generation Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2022-2026 31.05 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.00 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Cethar Energy Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Group, Essar Global Fund Ltd., General Electric Co., Infosys Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

