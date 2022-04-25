Reveal micro-LED solutions and embrace the key technology for the next generation - Touch Taiwan 2022

TAIPEI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Embrace the bright future for Micro-LED development
Based on the mature and stable technique in Micro LED development, the production and application of Micro LED have shown rapid growth in recent years. According to the latest market research, the application of Micro LED not only access into the high-end commercial markets and business usages but also has an influential impact on the future of Metaverse development. The estimated output from the display chips will reach US$54 million in 2022, furthermore, it is expected to rise to US$4.5 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 204% by 2026.
Taiwan manufacturers have continuously received global reputation for the high-end technique
Taiwan has a global reputation for high-end electronic or display products with its mature and outstanding production technique. With the aim of internationally demonstrating the domestic technique and strengths of technology development, Touch Taiwan 2022 simultaneously conduct an online exhibition from April 27 to May 3, networking with the global suppliers without limitation.
Regarding the ambition of conveying smart display innovative technology, diversified applications, technology solutions, and the interactive experience, Touch Taiwan 2022 delivers six exhibit areas: Display & Solution, Smart Manufacturing, Advanced Equipment, Industrial Material, Startup, and Green Technology.
Through these years, Touch Taiwan has received continuous support from AUO and Innolux, the global leading firms in the display industry, presenting the importance of the exhibition for the co-related industries. Among the Display & Solution area, the Micro & Mini LED exhibition sector is exclusively set up for gathering global leading firms like Ennostar Inc (EPISTAR, LEXSTAR, Unikorn, Yenrich, and Choice), PlayNitride, Hermes, Darwin, Daxin, Macroblock, Contrel, Ritdisplay, Favite, Toray Engineering, Kulicke & Soffa, ASM Pacific, and especially the following exhibitors Coherent, PORO TECH, Aledia, and Stroke Precision Advanced Engineering who makes their first debut, demonstrating their annual product launch.
Networking with the global suppliers without limitation
Touch Taiwan 2022 features on cross-Industry Integration, covering the multi-application of the display industry from smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart mobile to smart entertainment. Aiming to offer global visitors without the time, space, and travel limitations, Touch Taiwan 2022 Online Exhibition sets to run from April 27 to May 3. Visitor registration is available now, visit the online platform for further information.
Online Exhibition: https://www.chanchao.com.tw/touchtaiwan/onlineexpo/Landing
SOURCE Chan Chao International Co., Ltd.; Touch Taiwan 2022 (Display International)
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.