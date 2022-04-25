Smart Healthcare Market Size to register a growth of USD 224.86 billion| Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart healthcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 224.86 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 24%.
Our report on the "Smart Healthcare Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.
Key vendors insights
The smart healthcare market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alphabet Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Key Offerings
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud-based smart healthcare solutions that include telehealth solutions, collaboration and productivity tools, healthcare API management solutions, healthcare data interoperability-based solutions, patient service and support solutions, healthcare analytics, and remote working solutions, among others.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - The smart healthcare solutions offered by the company include EMRs, population health management systems, and patient engagement systems.
Parent Market Outlook
Technavio has categorized the global smart healthcare market as a part of the global healthcare technology market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the smart healthcare market during the forecast period.
Smart Healthcare Market trend
- Growing application of IoT in healthcare
The growing use of IoT and connected medical devices is a major trend in the market. IoT helps in bridging the gap between physical and digital data sources by monitoring patients in real-time. IoT infrastructure helps in improving the accessibility of patients to services, reducing the operational burden on healthcare facilities, and supporting the development of digital ecosystems in healthcare organizations. Healthcare organizations are moving to connected hospital infrastructure to provide timely and improved care. IoT has a wide range of applications in healthcare settings, with the potential to expand within and outside healthcare facilities. Some of the key applications of IoT are telemedicine, connected imaging, clinical workflow and operations management, medication management, and inpatient monitoring.
Geography
- North America: North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases will drive the smart healthcare market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. The US is a key market for smart healthcare in North America. In North America, the majority of the geriatric population suffers from mental and chronic disorders and is unable to visit hospitals frequently. Thus, remote patient monitoring and home monitoring using wearable devices have increased significantly in the region.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Smart Healthcare Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 24%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 224.86 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
28.09
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, Japan, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alphabet Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
