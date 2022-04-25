Smart Healthcare Market Size to register a growth of USD 224.86 billion| Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are the Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart healthcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 224.86 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the market's growth is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 24%.

Our report on the "Smart Healthcare Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The smart healthcare market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as using low pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers cloud-based smart healthcare solutions that include telehealth solutions, collaboration and productivity tools, healthcare API management solutions, healthcare data interoperability-based solutions, patient service and support solutions, healthcare analytics, and remote working solutions, among others.

The smart healthcare solutions offered by the company include EMRs, population health management systems, and patient engagement systems.

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio has categorized the global smart healthcare market as a part of the global healthcare technology market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the smart healthcare market during the forecast period.

Smart Healthcare Market trend

Growing application of IoT in healthcare



The growing use of IoT and connected medical devices is a major trend in the market. IoT helps in bridging the gap between physical and digital data sources by monitoring patients in real-time. IoT infrastructure helps in improving the accessibility of patients to services, reducing the operational burden on healthcare facilities, and supporting the development of digital ecosystems in healthcare organizations. Healthcare organizations are moving to connected hospital infrastructure to provide timely and improved care. IoT has a wide range of applications in healthcare settings, with the potential to expand within and outside healthcare facilities. Some of the key applications of IoT are telemedicine , connected imaging, clinical workflow and operations management, medication management, and inpatient monitoring.

Geography

North America : North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases will drive the smart healthcare market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia . The US is a key market for smart healthcare in North America . In North America , the majority of the geriatric population suffers from mental and chronic disorders and is unable to visit hospitals frequently. Thus, remote patient monitoring and home monitoring using wearable devices have increased significantly in the region.

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Smart Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 224.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Telemedicine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

mHealth - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EHR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart pills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

