Adhesives and Sealants Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 14.49 Billion| Growing Demand from Construction and Food Packaging Applications is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesives and sealants market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. Factors such as growing demand from construction and food packaging applications are significantly driving the market.
Our report on "Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Adhesives and Sealants Market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.05%
- Key market segments: End-user (building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 51%
Adhesives and Sealants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 14.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.05
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Corp., AdCo UK Ltd., Arkema SA, Avantor Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA, Dymax Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, ND Industries Inc., Paramelt Rmc BV, Parker Hannifin Corp., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Uniseal Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Adhesives and Sealants Market trend
- Growing use of adhesives in medical devices
Adhesives often perform better than traditional fasteners in medical applications. Medical adhesives include epoxy, silicones, polysulfides, and polyurethanes, among others. There has been an increase in spending on the healthcare sector owing to the rise in the population and changing lifestyles.
Adhesives and Sealants Market challenge
- Lack of awareness of bio-based adhesives and sealants
The lack of awareness about the benefits of using bio-based adhesives and sealants is hindering the market growth. Manufacturing and communication are some of the strategies used by vendors to make the consumers accept these as eco-friendly products. However, these strategies are yet to be implemented and accepted in the market.
View a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.
Key market vendors insights
The adhesives and sealants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, economies of scale, operational cost, product quality, innovation, and others to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:
- 3M Corp.
- AdCo UK Ltd.
- Arkema SA
- Avantor Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- BASF SE
- Beardow and Adams Adhesives Ltd.
- DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Dymax Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Huntsman International LLC
- ND Industries Inc.
- Paramelt Rmc BV
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Uniseal Inc.
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report
Key Segment Analysis by end-user
- Building and construction
The building and construction segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Construction adhesives are available in tubes, cartridges, and tins. They offer better stability, durability, and strength for building components.
- Paper and packaging
- Transportation
- Leather and footwear
- Others
Regional Market Analysis
APAC will contribute to 51% of the adhesives and sealants market share growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the major markets in the region. The growing infrastructural and construction activities will drive the adhesives and sealants market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Paper and packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Paper and packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Paper and packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Leather and footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Leather and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Leather and footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 103: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3M Corp.
- Exhibit 105: 3M Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: 3M Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: 3M Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: 3M Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: 3M Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Avery Dennison Corp.
- Exhibit 110: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 115: DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 116: DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dymax Corp.
- Exhibit 118: Dymax Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Dymax Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Dymax Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 121: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 H.B. Fuller Co.
- Exhibit 125: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Exhibit 130: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Huntsman International LLC
- Exhibit 135: Huntsman International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Huntsman International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sika AG
- Exhibit 140: Sika AG - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Sika AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Sika AG - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Sika AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Sika AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 145: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 153: Research methodology
- Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 155: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations
