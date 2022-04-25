The Fund is Raising their Series A Round of $20,000,000

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DerliMax Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund launches seeking accredited capital gains investors. The Fund is raising their Series A Round of $20,000,000.

Executive Summary

The DerliMax Fund is a special fund bringing great investment deals to investors within the fund, but our fund managers also have experience and contacts through many funding programs that would not only yield great returns but also secure full funding through our bank draft programs, financing programs and trading platforms to fund large and small development programs minimizing risks for all invested to our platform.

With the program that is in place, DerliMax Funds will differentiate itself for many of the funds currently in rotation. The Fund will not only as a community of DerliMax meet our goals, but also make sure the citizens and communities also benefit from the projects.

The fund seeks to invest primarily in Land Development and Existing Real Estate. A portion of the fund will be deployed into a Cybersecurity IT Company and Gas to Liquid Plant. It is expected to generate from cash flows a return of capital and investment income through distributions to its Investors.

Investment Thesis

We intend to balance risk by virtue of underpinning the investment with income-producing assets whilst simultaneously ensuring that investments made in QOZBs are largely underwritten by tangible assets. In addition, we intend only to work with highly experienced, top-performers in their respective fields regarding leadership of the QOZBs.

DerliMax Investment Projects

The DerliMax Fund management team is developing relationships with various state and community governments, economic development agencies, real estate developers, business organizations, nonprofits and foundations to identify investment opportunities.

Our objective is Real Estate development in Opportunity Zones with a focus on helping Veterans by providing a standard of quality, affordable housing options in underserved and less appreciated markets. Additional consideration given to Qualified Opportunity Zone businesses interested in creating jobs to build a brighter, sustainable future for local communities.

Investment #1 Foster Development (Opportunity Zone)

This ground-up construction project consists of two (2) single-family residential properties in a Houston, Texas neighborhood minutes from the Medical Center. We are currently waiting for the permits to be approved, then we will complete the project with debt financing.

Investment Strategy: Ground-up Construction; Hold for Rental

Investment #2 Clearwater Village (Opportunity Zone)

This rental portfolio consists of five (5) single-family residential properties with a contemporary design and many upgraded features. Located near the highly sought after Houston Texas Medical Center and several new developments to enhance future market values.

Investment Strategy: Buy New Construction; Hold for Rental

Investment # 3 - Augustine Square (Opportunity Zone)

This new construction real estate development consists of six (6) single-family residential properties minutes from downtown Houston in the Opportunity Zone. Our focus is to set a standard for quality, affordable housing options in underserved markets. We are coordinating with a local developer to bring this project to completion with an expected delivery date of late August 2022.

Investment Strategy: Buy New Construction; Hold for Rental

OZ Advantage

Opportunity Zones are designed to spur economic development by providing tax benefits to investors. First, investors can defer tax on any prior Capital Gains deposited into a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (QOF) for up to four years. Then, after four years they will only be required to pay taxes the original amount". Additionally, those deferred taxes will only be assessed at the current rate of 23.5% and therefore are likely to avoid far higher future capital gains tax rates. Finally, after a required ten-year minimum term, the initial amount deposited plus all of the accrued interest derived from QOF property (real estate and business stock) can then be withdrawn from the QOF entirely TAX FREE.

Investor Opportunity

Today 0% Tax Due - One million dollars invested today will appreciate tax free for four years.

10 Years Tax Free - If Opportunity Zone investment generates another 9 million in profit over the ten-year term the entire 10 million can then be withdrawn tax free.

Qualified Opportunity Zones

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 created Qualified Opportunity Zones ("QOZs") to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors who re-invest capital gains into long-term investments into communities designated for economic development. There are over 8,500 QOZs across all US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. They offer investors the ability to positively impact communities struggling to attract capital to generate sustainable economic opportunity for their community.

Status: Open To Investors

Type of Fund: LLC

Asset Classification: Multiple Assets

Active Potential Investments: 3

Fund Administration: OZInvested.com

Anticipated Returns: +20%

Fund Terms

Round A $20,000,000

Total Fund $200,000,000

Minimum Subscription $50,000

Contact:

DerliMax LLC

Deborah Livingston, CEO and Fund Manager

Phone: (832) 406-6259

Email: Info@DerliMax.com

For more information, please visit http://www.DerliMax.com

Disclaimer:

Articles featured on this page are for informational purposes only. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy Derlimax Fund, LLC. That can only be done by our current Confidential Private Placement Memorandum ("CPPM"). Securities offered by Derlimax Fund, LLC.. For accredited Investors only. Limited liquidity. The shares being sold in this offering have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state's securities division. Nor has the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities department passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the CPPM or the disclosures provided therein. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by Derlimax Fund, LLC. and while we endeavor to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

