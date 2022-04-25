New Articles for April Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government

TOKYO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japanese government publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." Four new articles, published on April 19, are outlined below.
Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202204190164/_prw_PI1fl_o0H7i6Zc.jpg
Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202204190164/_prw_PI2fl_4U9AxE0N.jpg
- Making a Big Leap in Magnet Innovation
From electronic devices to electric vehicles and wind turbines, neodymium magnets have enhanced the performance of a wide range of products. The magnet's inventor and developer, who won the world-prestigious Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering, speaks about the driving forces that led to this breakthrough and the potential for upcoming innovation.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/04/magnet_innovation.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=04_2022
- The Day When Man-Made Shooting Stars Will Shine in the Sky
The startup ALE, which is pursuing the original idea of releasing man-made shooting stars into the night sky for the first time in the world, also aims for sustainable space development, using its unique technologies to solve such issues as space debris.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/04/man-made_shooting_stars.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=04_2022
- Go Together, Go Far: A Grand Space-Avatar Dream Fulfilled by Open Innovation
A vital part of the Japanese government's growth strategy, fostering collaboration between the public, private, and academic sectors, is the space avatar project that a startup, a research institute, and a local government have teamed up to produce.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/04/a_grand_space-avatar_dream.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=04_2022
- Generating New Value in Africa, a Captivating Land
A Japanese woman, who manages a Japanese restaurant and supports organic agriculture in Uganda, is aiming to contribute to the development of Africa through business. Her source of energy is the positive attitude of Africans who see hope for the future.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/04/generating_new_value_in_africa.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=04_2022
About "KIZUNA"
Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=04_2022
SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan
