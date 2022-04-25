Rotary Kiln Market Size to register a growth of USD 132.06 million | Ansac Corp. and Boardman LLC are the Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rotary kiln market is estimated to grow by USD 132.06 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93%.

Our report on the "Rotary Kiln Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" covers a complete analysis, including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights

The rotary kiln market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Ansac Corp.

Ashoka Group

Boardman LLC

Cimprogetti Srl

FEECO International Inc.

FLSmidth AS

Focus Technology Co. Ltd.

Harrop Industries Inc.

Harcliff Mining Services Pty Ltd

Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Inova Steinmuller GmbH

Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd.

Maerz Ofenbau AG

Metso Outotec Corp.

Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. Ltd.

OCP SA

Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd.

Tongli Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd.

Product News and Vendor insights

Ansac Corp. - The company offers Ansac HK Series Kiln, which is an indirect fired, horizontal rotary Kiln ideally suited to pyrolysis, industrial materials drying, and carbon regeneration.

Parent Market Outlook

Technavio categorizes the global rotary kiln market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the rotary kiln market during the forecast period.

Rotary Kiln Market trend

Use of alternative fuels



The use of alternative fuels such as waste oil, solvents, textiles, paper residues, rice husk, sawdust, and sewage sludge is a trend in the market. In addition, construction and demolition wastes such as demolition wood, used carpets, and old asphalt shingles are commonly used as low-carbon alternative fuels. The use of alternative fuels helps in resource conservation and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. Such factors will further support the market growth in the forecast years.

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for cement and lime, growing construction and mining activities, and an increasing number of cement plants will drive the rotary kiln market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China , India , Japan , and Russia are the key markets for rotary kilns in APAC.

APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for cement and lime, growing construction and mining activities, and an increasing number of cement plants will drive the rotary kiln market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. , , , and are the key markets for rotary kilns in APAC. Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Rotary Kiln Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 132.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansac Corp., Ashoka Group, Boardman LLC, Cimprogetti Srl, FEECO International Inc., FLSmidth AS, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., Harrop Industries Inc., Harcliff Mining Services Pty Ltd, Henan Hongxing Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Inova Steinmuller GmbH, Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd., KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd., Maerz Ofenbau AG, Metso Outotec Corp., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. Ltd., OCP SA, Shanghai Minggong Heavy Equipment Co. Ltd., and Tongli Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cement kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cement kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cement kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cement kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cement kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metallurgy chemical kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metallurgy chemical kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metallurgy chemical kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metallurgy chemical kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metallurgy chemical kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Lime kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Lime kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lime kiln - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Lime kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lime kiln - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ansac Corp.

Exhibit 93: Ansac Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ansac Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ansac Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Boardman LLC

Exhibit 96: Boardman LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Boardman LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Boardman LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cimprogetti Srl

Exhibit 99: Cimprogetti Srl - Overview



Exhibit 100: Cimprogetti Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Cimprogetti Srl - Key offerings

10.6 FEECO International Inc.

Exhibit 102: FEECO International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: FEECO International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: FEECO International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 FLSmidth AS

Exhibit 105: FLSmidth AS - Overview



Exhibit 106: FLSmidth AS - Business segments



Exhibit 107: FLSmidth AS - Key news



Exhibit 108: FLSmidth AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: FLSmidth AS - Segment focus

10.8 Harrop Industries Inc.

Exhibit 110: Harrop Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Harrop Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Harrop Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Henan Zhengzhou Mining Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Jiangsu Pengfei Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Exhibit 119: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG - Segment focus

10.12 Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Linyi Jinyong Kiln Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

