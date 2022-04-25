Extract Technology announces ISO 9001 Manufacturing Expansion in the UK

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Technology and the Dec Group (Dietrich Engineering Consultants) announce a significant expansion of their UK ISO 9001 manufacturing facility located in Huddersfield, UK. The Bradley Junction site expansion includes the acquisition of an additional building within the current industrial complex. The expansion serves to support the growing needs of Extract Technology's global customer base and add further efficiency to UK manufacturing operations.
Growth forecasted with our key end-users as part of a collaborative approach to end-user support has led to a clear and committed expectation for Extract's aseptic and containment pharmaceutical solutions, which includes our innovative Cell and Gene Therapy technology. Expanding capacity and optimizing manufacturing layout creates a more customer-focused environment, expands direct support for Dec Group products into the UK market, and drives further innovation of Dec Group Containment technologies.
The addition to the UK operation has been a collaborative approach with our end-users, and has been developed in line with the shifting expectations of the market, this has been a learning period for our clients and we have engaged in proactive investment that will be associated, and aligned with the demands of our global partners.
The expanded operation will support reduced lead-times, and greater efficiency across all platform products, with specific focus on global customer support, this is being driven via a lean manufacturing approach and significant investment for the tools needed by the team.
Alan Wainwright, Global Managing Director Extract Technology comments, "We know these critical but slightly less engineered products have a differential associated with the general operating model, as such a more focused and differentiated flow for the technology will enhance our ability to serve all our market needs at an optimal level".
Since acquisition by the Dec Group, this is the 2nd major investment announcement in the Extract Technology business with respect to infrastructure.
Jaime Larder, Head of HR stated "Our growth as a company is exciting to us. We enjoy seeing the liveliness that this announcement brings to our Team. We will be hiring for several positions in the coming months and we look forward to inviting new talent to our expert team."
The Extract USA expansion will come online late 2022 and will house a new world-class manufacturing facility, this will include one of the largest NQA-1 operations in North America, servicing the needs for Nuclear Grade Isolation (including RadioPharma applications), and support our Mobile Cleanroom (MCR) products.
This announcement is in line with the Capital Deployment strategy of the Dec Group, and facilitates a shift in market expectations for our technology and expertise.
About Extract Technology
Extract Technology has over 70 years of engineering heritage in aseptic and containment systems for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, nuclear containment, and radiopharmaceutical applications.
Manufacturing sites are located in Wisconsin, USA, and Huddersfield, UK. Extract Technology is known for innovation in aseptic and containment isolators and downflow booth technology for a broad range of pharmaceutical applications.
Extract Technology specializes in isolators and downflow booths with process integrations including for use in pharmaceutical manufacturing, cell and gene therapy processing, sterility testing, liquid and powder filling, and research and development. Equipment solutions from Extract Technology also include modular cleanrooms, cell therapy processing isolators, LAF Carts, RABS, and lab benches. The Walker Barrier Systems brand serves nuclear containment, government, and defense clientele. Nuclear containment gloveboxes and hot cells are manufactured under a strict NQA-1 quality program.
The global Extract Technology business and the Walker Barrier Systems brand were acquired by Dec Group in July, 2021.
About Dec Group
Dec Group (Dietrich Engineering Consultants) is a leading global provider of contained powder handling systems and is recognized as a world-leading expert in process containment technologies. It has been supplying the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and cosmetic industries for more than 30 years.
Headquartered near Lausanne, Switzerland, Dec Group has a global presence with subsidiaries and agents in more than 50 countries including subsidiaries in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, India, China, and the USA.
In excess of 600 companies worldwide have successfully integrated more than 9,000 Dec systems into their production sites. These include a wide range of patented products that enhance safety, hygiene, containment, reliability, and productivity in powder handling.
Dec offers innovative approaches across the range of powder handling and process containment applications, including transfer, micronizing, filling/emptying, sampling, blending, dosing, aseptic solutions, milling, isolators and advanced cleaning (CIP/SIP) features.
Contact United Kingdom:
Extract Technology, Huddersfield, UK
uk.marketing@extract-technology.com
+44 1484 432727
Contact United States:
Andrea Bunce, US Business Development
Andrea.bunce@extract-technology.com
Contact Dec Group:
Gabriela Mikhaiel, Marketing
G.Mikhaiel@dec-group.ch
SOURCE Extract Technology
