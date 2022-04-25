Improved Pharma Expands Service Offerings with Addition of VTI Corp. SGA-100 DVS for Measurement of Hygroscopicity

This new service offering completes Improved Pharma's in-house water determination capabilities suite in support of pharmaceutical product development
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce expanded capabilities with the addition of an in-house SGA-100 DVS. DVS is very useful in understanding if material is hygroscopic, and subsequently if it will lose the adsorbed water, or if material is deliquescent. In addition, DVS can aid in the identification of potential hydrates, which may be problematic during drug development. Understanding the impact of moisture on an API can be critical, particularly when wet granulations are required or where manufacturing may be carried out in humid environments.
"The acquisition of a DVS instrument completes our suite of water determination capabilities," states Dr. Pam Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "Understanding the hygroscopic nature of materials is key to helping our clients develop their compounds into life-saving products."
The VTI Corp. SGA-100 complements Improved Pharma's other water determination capabilities, which already include a MT Coulometric Karl Fischer titrator/Stromboli oven sample changer and an Ohaus MB120 Moisture Determination Balance for loss on drying measurements. Hygroscopicity measurement is a valuable component of the current suite of analytical instruments used during fit-for-purpose polymorph, salt, and co-crystal screens, formulation support and design, monitoring stability, and litigation support.
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
For more information about the analytical technique discussed in this press release or about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or info@improvedpharma.com.
Media Contact
Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, info@improvedpharma.com
SOURCE Improved Pharma
