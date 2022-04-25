Los Angeles Business Attorney, Austin M. Pegues, joins LA Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP

Prominent LA Business law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, is excited to welcome Los Angeles business attorney, Austin M. Pegues, to their growing transactional team.
LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin M. Pegues is a Los Angeles business attorney who counsels clients in a wide range of business matters. Mr. Pegues' practice includes venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, business formations, intellectual property and commercial transactions. Mr. Pegues also handles transactional matters that include review and drafting of commercial contracts, operating agreements, non-disclosure agreements, and other employment and related agreements.
"We are thrilled to add Austin Pegues to our growing LA business legal team. Austin is highly educated and a tireless learner with a great skill-set and legal mind and we are excited to welcome him to the SLG family," said SLG attorney, Ryan Penhallegon.
Prior to joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Pegues was a practicing LA business attorney where he handled complex legal research, mediations, arbitrations, and the resolution of cases before litigation, as well as after.
"Joining a firm with as much talent as Structure Law is absolutely amazing and I am very excited to work with and grow their clientele," said Mr. Pegues.
Mr. Pegues received his J.D. from University of San Diego School of Law and most recently an LLM in Intellectual Property: Media, Entertainment and Technology Law and Policy from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). Prior to entering law school, Austin attended Arizona State University for his undergrad where he received a B.A. in Business and Film. Austin is a member of the State Bar of California.
Mr. Pegues can be reached at:
apegues@structurelaw.com or (310) 818-7500
About Structure Law Group, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP is a very respected California business law firm with expanding offices in San Jose, CA and Los Angeles, CA. SLG has a national and international client base that provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs. Typical representations include business litigation, business formations, mergers and acquisitions, financings and commercial transactions, corporate governance, employment counseling, financial insolvency and restructuring, real estate and commercial litigation.
Structure Law Group, LLP Practice Areas Include:
- Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups & Financing
- Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property
Los Angeles Business Attorney: 1801 Century Park E Suite 475
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Silicon Valley Business Attorney:
1754 Technology Drive
Suite 135
San Jose, CA 95110
To learn more about this firm and the services they offer, call (310)-818-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com
