Africa Energy to Present at Pareto E&P Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. AFE (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 1:40pm British Summer Time. View PDF version
A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.
Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.
