Cassandre Bayard's Newly Released "Voice of the Youth" is a Creative and Engaging Opportunity for Learning an Enjoyable New Game.

"Voice of the Youth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cassandre Bayard is an encouraging approach to learning, developing talents, and encouraging self-expression.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Voice of the Youth": a fun and encouraging game that motivates learning and sharing ideas. "Voice of the Youth" is the creation of published author Cassandre Bayard, a twenty-three-year-old native of Haiti who graduated from Delaware State University, studying business management with concentration in human resource.
Bayard shares, "Voice of the Youth tells the story of some students who united together during the summer of 2020 as they participated in a game called Jeu D'amusement.
"Jeu D'amusement (Fun Game) is a game that was created to help enrich your knowledge, develop your talents, and share your ideas. It was also created to help you when you need to talk to someone, to learn more about diversity and inclusion, to eliminate stress, and to play, joke, sing, dance, and so on. It is an interesting game.
"Even though the world is upside down with this COVID-19 pandemic, everyone can enjoy themselves through this game. You can have so much fun."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cassandre Bayard's new book is a unique and enjoyable social game.
Bayard offers a fun and lighthearted opportunity for learning about oneself and those around.
Consumers can purchase"Voice of the Youth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Voice of the Youth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
