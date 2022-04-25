CenterWatch Announces: MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference - 2022 East May 1-4, 2022

CROs, solve your clinical research challenges with MAGI's Hybrid Conference - 2022 East. It has a 99% satisfaction rate.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference - 2022 East
May 1-4, 2022 • Boston, MA • Physical + Virtual Event https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=52
CROs, discover how to bolster quality management systems, ensure teams work together effectively, and much more at MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference, 2022 East.
MAGI's 80+ sessions over four days, featuring 250+ speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds, emphasize timely, practical information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction. A few of the topics of interest for CROs include:
- The "Tiny Details" that Can Wreak Havoc with a Protocol
What sponsors, sites and CROs should look for in a protocol.
- Creating a Healthy Sponsor/CRO/Site Dynamic: A Panel Discussion
How to form a team that works together effectively.
- Robust Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Sites and CROs
Learn how to use interwoven processes and tools, such as process mapping, gap analysis, quality metrics, risk management, CAPA, and procedural documents and tools.
- Risky Business: A CTA Case Study Involving Subject Injury & Indemnification
Injured subjects deserve proper care, but who pays for it? If something serious goes wrong, look here first.
Along with the not-to-be-missed networking opportunities attendees can earn19-26 continuing education contact hours. Attendees have access to recordings during the event and for the following two weeks.
Physical+Virtual Event
MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps will enhance your in-person experience and replace most of the paper generated by previous MAGI conferences. Missed sessions can be watched online by May 18. The in-person event will comply with local and national safety and health protocols.
Virtual Event Only
We will live-stream the plenary and selected other sessions Recordings of these and all other sessions will be available by the day after the session through May 18. Chat with other physical and virtual attendees online or through MAGI's iPhone and Android mobile apps.
Conference Details:
MAGI's Clinical Research Hybrid Conference – 2022 East
May 1-4, 2022 • Boston, MA • Physical + Virtual Event
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=52
Tuition:
Physical+Virtual All-Access Pass: $1,795
Virtual All-Access Pass: $995
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=52
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About MAGI:
Model Agreements & Guidelines International (MAGI) is streamlining clinical research by standardizing best practices for clinical operations, business and regulatory compliance. "MAGI" is pronounced with "G" as in Georgia and "I" as in Ireland. The 10,000+ members represent most of the major players in the industry. Membership is free. Members obtain a free subscription to the Journal of Clinical Research Best Practices and free access to the MAGI CTA Template and over 150 other forms, checklists and other standards. Membership is individual, not organizational.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703-538-7665, mbutler@fdanews.com
SOURCE CenterWatch
