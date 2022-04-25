Author Darla Kim's book "Slept in Beauty" is a searing true story reflecting on her journey from traumatized victim to tireless advocate for those without a voice.

Recent release "Slept in Beauty" from Page Publishing author Darla Kim is a deeply personal memoir recalling the horrific, long-term abuse she suffered beginning at the age of four at the hands of her stepfather and her long path to healing through finding the voice she had suppressed for so many years, devoting her life to helping others, and, ultimately, through forgiveness. With an abiding faith and a calling to help others in need, Darla's story is an inspiring message of resilience, compassion, and hope.

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Darla Kim, a mother, grandmother, former missionary who served her church in twenty-five countries, and tireless advocate whose broad knowledge of Deaf culture, American Sign Language, and the business of providing employment and supportive services to persons with disabilities has fostered a record of exceptional leadership and strategic vision for Deaf Ability Resources, Inc., has completed her new book "Slept in Beauty": a riveting true story of her fractured childhood, the empowering discovery of her voice through Sign Language, and her inspiring work helping others around the world.

"Slept in Beauty" is about a young girl who goes into a deep sleep at four years of age after being raped and sodomized. The body of the young girl continued to grow and live through thirteen years of horrific abuse; all the while, the young four-year-old girl slept in memory, feeling protected in that sleep, knowing that one day she would wake. She was told to be quiet at every turn, and her voice was silenced. Her family moved from city to city and state to state as the family secret continued, and the little girl kept her voice in silence regarding her experiences. On the outside, one would think she was fine, and she would say she was, but the truth is she was broken and could not see a way out. This girl did well in school, joined in groups including cheerleading, choir, and drama, all the while keeping the little girl asleep so no one would ever know the truth. As she got older into her teens and could start to think of a future on her own, she started to see that there could be a way toward independence and escape.

During her last year in high school, a major change came in the form of another student who used American Sign Language to communicate as she was deaf. This language intrigued the young woman as a voice within her began to stir. Using American Sign Language had no sound, but the communication could be understood nonetheless. Would it be possible to speak from the silence using these signs, body language, facial expression, and posture? Yes, it was possible and would come to fruition. As this young woman learned sign language, the voice within began to scream to be heard. One day it all came out.

The signing of the trauma, the cries, the tears, the questions, the pain and hurt all came out without a voice heard. The four-year-old was now seventeen, and her voice was finally heard. American Sign Language allowed her to say what could not be said with sound and gave her a voice to live in the truth. Why "slept in beauty"? Because she was protected in that state, and as the scripture of Isaiah 61:3 says, He will give us beauty for ashes in finding good in the midst of so much evil. Her life is a culmination of these events, and her voice is loud and clear now as she advocates on behalf of those who have no voice.

Published by Page Publishing, Darla Kim's engrossing book is an inspiriting true story of healing and hope for all victims of childhood abuse.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"Slept in Beauty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

