Al and Rosemary Diaz's newly released "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" is a powerful story of faith and the unexpected.

"Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Al and Rosemary Diaz is a moving story of a medical procedure that led to an unexpected celestial experience.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission": a moving story of dedicated faith. "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" is the creation of published authors Al and Rosemary Diaz, who live in Ventura, California. They have been married for fifty-four years and have two children and three grandchildren. Al worked in the medical field as a biomedical engineer for thirty-eight years. Rosemary is a graduate of World Reaching Faith School of Training and has served in ministry for over forty years.
Al and Rosemary Diaz share, "On August 27, 2009, Al's life was forever changed when during an operation, he popped out of his body and was escorted by an angel out of this world and into the next.
"Jesus gave Al the choice to stay in heaven or to return to earth with a mandate from the Lord. Upon his return, Al, together with his wife, Rosemary, began the ministry, Heaven Bound But Not Yet.
"Al says, 'It is the desire of my heart to reach as many people as I can, to tell them about Jesus and about the glory of heaven that awaits them.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al and Rosemary Diaz's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness the Diaz family's miracle.
Al and Rosemary spread the word of God's blessings in hopes of encouraging others to trust in Him and His plan.
Consumers can purchase"Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.