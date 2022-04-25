Al and Rosemary Diaz's newly released "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" is a powerful story of faith and the unexpected.

"Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Al and Rosemary Diaz is a moving story of a medical procedure that led to an unexpected celestial experience.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission": a moving story of dedicated faith. "Heaven Bound... But Not Yet: Sent back with a mission" is the creation of published authors Al and Rosemary Diaz, who live in Ventura, California. They have been married for fifty-four years and have two children and three grandchildren. Al worked in the medical field as a biomedical engineer for thirty-eight years. Rosemary is a graduate of World Reaching Faith School of Training and has served in ministry for over forty years.

Al and Rosemary Diaz share, "On August 27, 2009, Al's life was forever changed when during an operation, he popped out of his body and was escorted by an angel out of this world and into the next.

"Jesus gave Al the choice to stay in heaven or to return to earth with a mandate from the Lord. Upon his return, Al, together with his wife, Rosemary, began the ministry, Heaven Bound But Not Yet.

"Al says, 'It is the desire of my heart to reach as many people as I can, to tell them about Jesus and about the glory of heaven that awaits them.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al and Rosemary Diaz's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness the Diaz family's miracle.

Al and Rosemary spread the word of God's blessings in hopes of encouraging others to trust in Him and His plan.

