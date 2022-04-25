Vivian Sanderson's newly released "God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care" is a powerful personal memoir that explores grief and dedicated faith.

"God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care" from Christian Faith Publishing author Vivian Sanderson is a heartfelt exploration of life through the peaks and valleys with a message of hope and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from a strong connection with God. "God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care" is the creation of published author Vivian Sanderson, a devoted matriarch to three adult children and their spouses, nine grandchildren (one of whom has already gone to be with the Lord), and two great-grandchildren.

Sanderson shares, "In writing this account, I hope to encourage those 'walking through the valley of the shadow of death.' Although this Psalm is usually linked with physical death, I have come to realize there are many types of 'death' that are often discounted or ignored. The feelings in any event are real, and the grieving process is just that—a process that must be lived day by day. The time involved is, of course, an individual thing, and there can be no set limits.

"One aspect of my job duties was to familiarize employees or family members about death benefits. My experiences with survivors taught me that as varied and different as people are in their own situation so is their course of healing. I have also learned that the evidence of God's faithfulness and love abound even when walking through the valley of the shadow of death (Psalm 23). As I learned to enter His rest and follow His leading the reality of His comforting Presence was magnified and became more apparent. And just as the Hebrew children learned to recognize the reality of His Presence in the cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night (Exodus 13:21) I learned to recognize His Presence in the grace and provision He made possible along the way. I just had to be willing to see and look to Him in hope.

"Therefore, the Lord [earnestly] waits [expecting, looking, and longing] to be gracious to you; and therefore He lifts Himself up, that He may have mercy on you and show loving-kindness to you. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed [happy, fortunate, to be envied) are all those who [earnestly] wait for Him, who expect and look and long for Him, [for His victory, His favor, His love, His peace, His joy, and His matchless, unbroken companionship]! (Isaiah 30:18)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vivian Sanderson's new book will draw at the heartstrings and encourage the spirit.

Sanderson offers a personal look into some of the most difficult moments of life with an encouraging message of hope drawn from God's promise.

Consumers can purchase"God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God's Faithfulness, Love, and Providential Care," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing