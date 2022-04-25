Rolanda Hasten's newly released "A Day at the Beach" is a delightful children's tale that explores the beauty of the beach

"A Day at the Beach" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rolanda Hasten is a charming opportunity for young readers to take time to enjoy the beauty of God's creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day at the Beach": a lighthearted and encouraging narrative with a special message of valuing the natural world. "A Day at the Beach" is the creation of published author Rolanda Hasten, a loving wife and mother who was born in Long Island, New York, before moving to East Texas.

Hasten shares, "A Day at the Beach is a children's book about the adventures one can experience at the beach from sunup to sunset. Through thought-out and precise onomatopoeias, you can hear and predict what the next-page beach adventure you will encounter. In a world with so much negative noise, A Day at the Beach is a charming, fun book of beach noises the whole family can enjoy. It encourages you to unplug from the world for a day and just listen to the beautiful sounds that surround you. There is a starfish in each illustration to add to the enchanting day. The starfish has many meanings and symbolism. For me, if you follow the star, you will find healing and renewal. A Day at the Beach is the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love that just needs to get away for a day."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rolanda Hasten's new book will delight and entertain as young readers have a fun-filled day at the beach.

Hasten presents a vibrant story of faith and love found within God's creation for the encouragement of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "A Day at the Beach" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Day at the Beach," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing