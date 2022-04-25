Riveting Autobiography Reveals How God's Ultimate Power Redirected the Author's Choices For the Good of Others

Xulon Press presents a compelling memoir that no reader will soon forget.
PUYALLUP, Wash., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sylvia Ramos-Paneque shows how God can take any choice made and turn it into His glory and victory in CHOICES ($12.49, paperback, 9781662846199; $5.99, e-book, 9781662846205).
Sylvia Ramos-Paneque shares her memoir as a powerful lesson for all to witness how with God's help, one's darkest and most painful experiences will become His greatest assets in helping others. Her compelling autobiography guides readers through her early days of growing up in "Rat City" (a.k.a. White Center), a suburb of Seattle, followed by her path through adulthood, and faith journey along the way. Readers will be enthralled by the many tough life choices she had to make, from becoming a ninth-grade school drop-out to getting married at the age of sixteen. Sadly, it also includes how she ultimately drifted into the unfortunate role as a drug smuggler, running cocaine from South America, and how it led to serving jail time in a Mexican prison in the early 1980s.
This riveting memoir transparently showcases that God was with Ramos-Paneque through all of her choices. After years of making "wrong" decisions, God's choice to provide her with employment as a bail bondswoman for the next twenty years turned her choices into God's decision to use her to help countless others in similar situations.
"I wrote the book believing we all need hope, from the greatest to the least, no matter what you have done," said Ramos-Paneque. "I believe my book can give hope to the hopeless and encourage loved ones not to give up on that one who seems to make poor choices continually."
Sylvia Ramos-Paneque is a former bail bondswomen. She credits more than 20 years in courts, working with defendants and loved ones, as providing her with important life lessons. Ramos-Paneque enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Prayer is a very important part of her life. She also enjoys feeding hummingbirds, growing plants, reading or watching historical and geographical documentaries, cleaning and organizing.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. CHOICES is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Sylvia Ramos-Paneque, Salem Author Services, (253) 600-5439, sarpan2003@yahoo.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.