Riveting Autobiography Reveals How God's Ultimate Power Redirected the Author's Choices For the Good of Others

PUYALLUP, Wash., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sylvia Ramos-Paneque shows how God can take any choice made and turn it into His glory and victory in CHOICES ($12.49, paperback, 9781662846199; $5.99, e-book, 9781662846205).

Sylvia Ramos-Paneque shares her memoir as a powerful lesson for all to witness how with God's help, one's darkest and most painful experiences will become His greatest assets in helping others. Her compelling autobiography guides readers through her early days of growing up in "Rat City" (a.k.a. White Center), a suburb of Seattle, followed by her path through adulthood, and faith journey along the way. Readers will be enthralled by the many tough life choices she had to make, from becoming a ninth-grade school drop-out to getting married at the age of sixteen. Sadly, it also includes how she ultimately drifted into the unfortunate role as a drug smuggler, running cocaine from South America, and how it led to serving jail time in a Mexican prison in the early 1980s.

This riveting memoir transparently showcases that God was with Ramos-Paneque through all of her choices. After years of making "wrong" decisions, God's choice to provide her with employment as a bail bondswoman for the next twenty years turned her choices into God's decision to use her to help countless others in similar situations.

"I wrote the book believing we all need hope, from the greatest to the least, no matter what you have done," said Ramos-Paneque. "I believe my book can give hope to the hopeless and encourage loved ones not to give up on that one who seems to make poor choices continually."

Sylvia Ramos-Paneque is a former bail bondswomen. She credits more than 20 years in courts, working with defendants and loved ones, as providing her with important life lessons. Ramos-Paneque enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Prayer is a very important part of her life. She also enjoys feeding hummingbirds, growing plants, reading or watching historical and geographical documentaries, cleaning and organizing.

