Authors Gabriel Gomez and Julio Gomez's new book "A Punk from East L.A." is the deeply personal memoir of a challenging life marked by fleeting joys and myriad regrets

Recent release "A Punk from East L.A." from Page Publishing authors Gabriel Gomez and Julio Gomez is a candid and poignant reflection on the fractured childhood, wayward youth, and self-destructive choices of a man who loved his family yet could not escape the persistent demons of his troubled past.

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Gomez has published his new book "A Punk from East L.A.": the searing autobiography of his late father, Julio Gomez.

Gabriel Gomez shares, "This is an autobiography of my father, Julio Gomez, who grew up in the rough streets of East Los Angeles in a much different world than what we have come to know today. He had emptied his soul in his last will and testament before taking his own life on his fifty-eighth birthday and emailed me this book before he went. My brother and I are his legacy, and this is his legend."

Published by Page Publishing, Gabriel Gomez and Julio Gomez's engrossing book is a heartrending cautionary tale written with unflinching candor by a father who left the fight too soon.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Punk from East L.A." online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing