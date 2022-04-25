Joseph Henderson, Jr.'s newly released "Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" is a thoughtful juvenile nonfiction that explores aspects of faith for young believers.

"Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Henderson, Jr. is an encouraging work that examines the importance of living a godly life in honor of all God has blessed one with.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Mirror, Mirror: I Now See": a potent reminder of the importance of pursuing spiritual and personal growth. "Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" is the creation of published author Joseph Henderson, Jr., a graduate of the University of Mary Washington with a degree in business administration. Henderson, Jr. is a minister at Kingdom Family Worship Center, serving under the pastoral leadership of his parents.
Henderson, Jr. shares, "When spiritual mirrors tell the truth, we sometimes take a look and, despite reality, walk away satisfied, boldly convincing ourselves that what we saw was a reflection of pure perfection. To appease our spiritual conscience, we then find ourselves as a people who would rather look into a spiritual mirror, simply concluding the reflection to be an acceptable image meeting, never superseding, either our own standards or the demands of this world around us. Eventually, we uncomfortably just become 'all right' with our spiritual mirror reflection, convincing ourselves that true change is impossible. We fail to realize that Satan desires for us to become so familiar with the reflection of wickedness daily seen in that spiritual mirror that we never surrender wholeheartedly to God. We must grow to a place where we are ready to allow the Lord to make us all over again…into a godly image…into a reflection of His righteousness. The poetic words in this book will take all readers on a spiritual journey of self-discovery, looking into a spiritual mirror, embracing reality, and arriving at a place of total surrender to a spiritual transformation. As we become completely honest with the reality that we see, we then posture ourselves for a change, a makeover that can only come from God. Let us look into this spiritual mirror together. May God open our eyes that we may see."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Henderson, Jr.'s new book is a creative and encouraging opportunity for faith-based discussion.
Henderson shares in hopes of empowering young believers who are finding their purpose in the world to trust in God and seek to live in His image.
Consumers can purchase"Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mirror, Mirror: I Now See," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.