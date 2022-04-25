Joseph Henderson, Jr.'s newly released "Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" is a thoughtful juvenile nonfiction that explores aspects of faith for young believers.

"Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Henderson, Jr. is an encouraging work that examines the importance of living a godly life in honor of all God has blessed one with.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Mirror, Mirror: I Now See": a potent reminder of the importance of pursuing spiritual and personal growth. "Mirror, Mirror: I Now See" is the creation of published author Joseph Henderson, Jr., a graduate of the University of Mary Washington with a degree in business administration. Henderson, Jr. is a minister at Kingdom Family Worship Center, serving under the pastoral leadership of his parents.

Henderson, Jr. shares, "When spiritual mirrors tell the truth, we sometimes take a look and, despite reality, walk away satisfied, boldly convincing ourselves that what we saw was a reflection of pure perfection. To appease our spiritual conscience, we then find ourselves as a people who would rather look into a spiritual mirror, simply concluding the reflection to be an acceptable image meeting, never superseding, either our own standards or the demands of this world around us. Eventually, we uncomfortably just become 'all right' with our spiritual mirror reflection, convincing ourselves that true change is impossible. We fail to realize that Satan desires for us to become so familiar with the reflection of wickedness daily seen in that spiritual mirror that we never surrender wholeheartedly to God. We must grow to a place where we are ready to allow the Lord to make us all over again…into a godly image…into a reflection of His righteousness. The poetic words in this book will take all readers on a spiritual journey of self-discovery, looking into a spiritual mirror, embracing reality, and arriving at a place of total surrender to a spiritual transformation. As we become completely honest with the reality that we see, we then posture ourselves for a change, a makeover that can only come from God. Let us look into this spiritual mirror together. May God open our eyes that we may see."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Henderson, Jr.'s new book is a creative and encouraging opportunity for faith-based discussion.

Henderson shares in hopes of empowering young believers who are finding their purpose in the world to trust in God and seek to live in His image.

