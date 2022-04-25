A Most Refreshing Devotional; Discover How a Love For the Outdoors Can Enhance Spiritual Growth

Xulon Press presents a wonderful faith-based book for women who enjoy the beauty of nature and may be yearning for a spiritual renewal.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through this very special spiritual devotional, author Beth Eden Abel encourages women readers to journal, as she shares her thought-provoking experiences in Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman's Journey of Faith ($36.49, paperback, 9781662845369; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845376).

Beth Eden Abel's book presents 40 reflection devotionals, each addressed to a specific experience along her faith journey of over 25 years. She shares how her exciting travel adventures along the Appalachian Trail blossomed into a spiritual awakening as she experienced God's Nature firsthand. Women readers and hiking enthusiasts alike, will appreciate her detailed trail descriptions in addition to the many breathtaking photos of the Appalachian Trail. Abel's reflections will be wholeheartedly relatable to readers and applicable to life's circumstances. Each reflection includes a relevant scripture passage and a question to guide the reader's own personal thoughts.

"I went to the Appalachian Trail (AT) looking for something new in life to capture my attention and energy so that I could passionately find a respite from struggling with midlife transitions," said Abel. "What I found on the Trail was far more than my low-expectation prayers requested. Ephesians 3:17 states, 'May your roots go down deep into the soil of God's marvelous love.' God's nature in the wilderness brought this balm of Truth to me and I was saved from my own demise."

Beth Eden Abel's master's degree in social work began a 40 year career in community based social work with youth and families. She is a licensed clinical social worker, life coach, owner of Life Maps Coaching and author of Life Maps Workbook. She is married to Tim Abel, a Methodist pastor, and parent to Adrianne, RW and Debby. Abel is also blessed with five grandchildren. She and her husband live in Austin, Texas. During the summer, they enjoy the cooler weather of the New Mexico mountains. There, they partake in hiking, fishing and relaxing under the big starry night sky. Her love for God's nature is apparent in her history of Appalachian Trail backpacking and hiking. Abel's favorite pastime is inspiring teenage Girl Scouts to be self-sufficient in the outdoors. Her lifestyle is guided by a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Those who know her well describe her as "one who carries the light of Jesus."

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Reflections on the Appalachian Trail: One Woman's Journey of Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Beth Eden Abel, Salem Author Services, 512-940-7003, bethedenabel@gmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services