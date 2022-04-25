Refreshing Biblical Study Takes Readers on an Exciting Journey Through the Word of God

Xulon Press presents one Reverend's insightful exploration of the Bible based on his own experiences and in-depth studies.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rev. Matthias Walcott provides an easy-to-understand bible study to adult and young adult Christian readers in Insights on Theology($17.49, paperback, 9781662844515; $8.99, e-book, 9781662844522).
Rev. Walcott penned this book to help not only the Christian community but the general public as well. His refreshing, yet self-explanatory presentation provides a vast array of information about God and His relationship to mankind. In Rev. Walcott's studies, he found God to be a great and faithful Father that will never let his followers down – especially those who come to believe in his Son Jesus for their personal salvation.
"The Holy Spirit inspired me to write this book," said Rev. Walcott. "I would like to pass down my belief in God, my educational standard to anyone who is willing to read it and gain knowledge from it."
Rev. Matthias Walcott was born on the island of Grenada in the Caribbean. He migrated to the U.S. in 1972 and became a U.S. citizen in 1982. He was saved by grace through faith in his Son Jesus at the West Orange Church of God in 1983. He was saved, sanctified and filled with the Holy Spirit, and believes in Jesus Christ as the only Son of God. He worked in different factories and attended night classes while working full time. Rev. Walcott received a Doctoral degree in Theology from the Christian Bible Institute. Upon graduation, he taught at the school for more than three years. He enjoys his calling from God to preach and teach His Word on all levels of the educational spectrum. Rev. Walcott also enjoys watching good programs on television, playing games, attending church, preaching the bible and traveling.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Insights on Theology is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Rev Matthias Walcott, THD, Salem Author Services, (904) 429-5252, olivet676@comcast.net
SOURCE Xulon Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
