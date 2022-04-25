Michael Gilcreast's newly released "Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be" is a powerful story of the redemptive grace of God

"Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Gilcreast is the author's reflections on a life of personal and spiritual growth through the peaks and valleys of life. Gilcreast offers a compelling message of hope and determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be": a potent reminder of the importance of trusting in God. "Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be" is the creation of published author Michael Gilcreast, a dedicated Bishop and Air Force veteran who is currently working full-time at the Pentagon since 1992 in Washington DC; pastor of Higher Hope Apostolic Church in Charles Town, West Virginia, full-time; and with the remaining time, he sells real estate and life insurance. He is a husband to Melody Gilcreast with two sons (Michael Jones and Michael Gilcreast II) and two grandsons (Darrius Gilcreast and Amahn Gilcreast).

Gilcreast shares, "I thought long and hard before I even imagined to write any book, but somehow people just kept telling me to write a book out of the blue. I started to write, and nothing came of it for over ten years. I have only made it to page 44 of my manuscript. My biggest question, which led to my real motivation to write, was 'How can different people from different states I visited kept telling me the same thing? Could they all be wrong?' It was in March 2020, everything was shut down, I was in attendance at the AFFI mini-convention in Maryland, and it was closed down by the governor. Therefore, from all points in my life, God made sure that I would write. I was out of excuses and I just encouraged myself to write the movie-like book of my life.

"I have done many one-on-one, premarital, marriage pastoral feedback sessions, inside and outside the church. I only came to find out in some way, shape, or form that people have problems of sorts that were similar to my own. I think of myself as an unorthodox writer and now pastor/author that loves the truth with the desire to be a help for people. I now see a new parallel that was within me all along because my first passion was to become a doctor, so I could help people. More than half of my life have either been in the Air Force or working for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in some type of full-time capacity. I even survived the war act of September 11 (911)! Yet I have a story to tell, starting from a dysfunctional family to chasing women, becoming a womanizer, stories of infidelity, unemployment, lying, stealing, divorce, bad credit, bankruptcy, gambling, and even several attempts to commit suicide!

"If the truth be told, I never thought that I would live past the age of thirty-five! While I thought that I was unworthy, I found out that God had chosen me to live again and to tell my story and to be the pastor that I am today! I was truly a lost soul! On this same path of my life, I have found redemption and a second chance to experience true and unconditional love in the form of Melody.

"A love that could have only been birthed by God's grace! Truly, my soul loves Jesus!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Gilcreast's new book will shock and inspire as readers learn of the hardships and victories that have shaped Gilcreast's journey.

Gilcreast shares in hopes of empowering others to lean into God's grace to find strength and direction regardless of where life has taken them. Gilcreast's hopeful approach and emotionally raw writing will have a lasting impact on readers seeking a real-world look at a journey of faith.

Consumers can purchase "Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Unworthy, Chosen, and Forgiven: A Life and Love That Was Meant to Be," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing