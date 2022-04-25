The COVID Pandemic Forced Us to Look at One Another Through Glass, But We Can Choose to Stay Connected

Xulon Press presents a children's story about connectedness and grace.
Ansley, NE, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author R. J. Snyder emphasizes the importance of community in Little Window Visits on Lindenpopper Lane ($16.49, paperback, 9781662845642; $6.99, e-book, 9781662845659).
When Tommy Tillford accidentally broke a window with his baseball, he expected to be punished. He did not, however, expect to learn about his place in his community, and even in the kingdom of God. The home's owner takes Tommy on a walk down Lindenpopper Lane to look through other windows and see how all of the residents' lives are intertwined and how they all affect one another.
"The events of COVID inspired the writing of this book, when my thirteen-month old grandson traveled from Nebraska to Maine to meet his ninety-one-year-old great grandmother who was confined to a nursing home. He had little window visits with her from the outside looking in. I wanted to preserve part of the historical record of COVID for him," said Snyder.
R. J. Snyder is a wife, mother, ministry worker and experienced teacher. After receiving her degree from the University of Nebraska, she taught at the middle, junior high and secondary levels for over 40 years, as well as well volunteering in music and children's ministries in her local congregation.
