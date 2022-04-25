Tiffanie Trudeau's newly released "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" is a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual growth

"The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffanie Trudeau is a powerful guided journaling exercise that will aid readers in growth and healing.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection": a hopeful message of the promise of a more positive tomorrow. "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" is the creation of published author Tiffanie Trudeau, a United States Air Force veteran and the owner and operator of Counseling Alliance, LLC, a private psychotherapy practice in Melbourne, Florida.
Trudeau shares, "The Will to Be Well is a guided journal that encourages and supports self-reflection as you move through life, respond to successes and setbacks, and walk along your life's journey, living your values and on your terms.
"The Will to Be Well journal includes morning and evening reflections, as well as body-based, self-affirming mindfulness exercises.
"The Will to Be Well journal aims to be a companion as you navigate life, moving toward a life worth living where you show up fully and authentically you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffanie Trudeau's new book will offer a message of hope and encouragement towards healing.
Consumers can purchase"The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.