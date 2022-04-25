Tiffanie Trudeau's newly released "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" is a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual growth

"The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffanie Trudeau is a powerful guided journaling exercise that will aid readers in growth and healing.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection": a hopeful message of the promise of a more positive tomorrow. "The Will to Be Well: Living a Life of Intention and Reflection" is the creation of published author Tiffanie Trudeau, a United States Air Force veteran and the owner and operator of Counseling Alliance, LLC, a private psychotherapy practice in Melbourne, Florida.

Trudeau shares, "The Will to Be Well is a guided journal that encourages and supports self-reflection as you move through life, respond to successes and setbacks, and walk along your life's journey, living your values and on your terms.

"The Will to Be Well journal includes morning and evening reflections, as well as body-based, self-affirming mindfulness exercises.

"The Will to Be Well journal aims to be a companion as you navigate life, moving toward a life worth living where you show up fully and authentically you!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffanie Trudeau's new book will offer a message of hope and encouragement towards healing.

