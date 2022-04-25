Who Can You Count On When Your Entire Life Changes in an Instant?

Xulon Press presents an inspiring story of family and strength.
CINCINNATI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jeffrey Daniel shares how love and faith triumphed over illness in Love, Faith and Prayer ($16.49, paperback, 9781662845437; $27.49, hard cover, 9781662845444; $6.99, e-book, 9781662845451).
What kinds of things do you imagine would change a soldier's life forever? A war? An injury? Trauma? How about a mosquito? Probably not what you were thinking, but one mosquito carrying the West Nile Virus transformed Jeffrey from a self-motivated professional to a patient in a coma. His wife, Evelyn, was then the one who took control and gently guided him through with unconditional love and support few are ever privileged to know.
"This book is a tribute to my wife and those unsung heroes and 'God moments'!" said Jeffrey.
Jeffrey A. Daniel is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy, a harsh competitor and all-around athlete. Growing up Lima, OH as the youngest of seven, he learned early on about strength and love from family and friends.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.
Jeffrey A. Daniel, (513) 413-2119, jeffreydaniel80@gmail.com
