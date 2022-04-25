The Word of the Lord Can Provide Hope to The Struggling

Xulon Press presents a teaching to motivate Christians to enhance their walk with the Lord and have a closer relationship with the Creator God.
WRIGHT, Wyo., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bruce Zavatsky equips Christian readers with the necessary motivation to return to discipleship in A Nation of No Fear of God ($12.49, paperback, 9781662846335; $5.99, e-book, 9781662846342).
Mr. Zavatsky penned this book based on the Corinthians scripture that says, "… what comes upon me daily: my deep concern for all the churches." You see, he started to recognize that religion and culture were slowly making their way into the churches of today and this did not slow down. Mr. Zavatsky witnessed the authority of Christ and His Word being overwhelmed by today's world. His book explores what he considers the problem; the majority of people are hanging onto every word and being influenced by their false teaching. He believes the issue is clearly evident, even among many well-known leaders in the Christian community. Mr. Zavatsky will explain to readers how using the Word of God can actually provide much needed hope to persevere through tough times.
"About a year ago, the Lord laid it upon my heart to write this book," said Mr. Zavatsky. "Early in my Christian life, the Lord showed me the importance of Biblical discipleship. Most churches of today do not see this need as an essential part of spiritual growth. If that were true, then how could we possibly encourage and equip people today? I firmly believe the only way to encourage people and offer them hope is to get back to basic discipleship."
Bruce Zavatsky was not raised in a Christian home, but rather in a religious home. There was an atmosphere of "morality," but it was subjective. Then, in 1989, Jesus Christ became real to him and his life started to change. He discovered the difference between religion and Christianity. Mr. Zavatsky explains that it was not about how "good" a man could be, but how much God has already done for the man, in and through the finished work of Jesus Christ.
Mr. Zavatsky studied theology and Bible History at Frontier School of the Bible. Then God led him to earn a Bachelor of Divinity from Trinity Bible College. He has been blessed to serve as a teacher, deacon, interim pastor and currently the pastor of a small church in Wyoming. Mr. Zavatsky enjoys writing, playing with his dog, Sachi, and taking long walks in the neighborhood. He also enjoys traveling around the country, meeting new people and sharing Christ as opportunities arise. According to the author, it was God's love for him that compelled him to share all He has given, with all who desire to know Him.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Nation of No Fear of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Bruce Zavatsky, Salem Author Services, (307) 689-1603, zavatskyzoo@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.