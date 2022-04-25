Nan Smith's newly released "Pancake Mountain" is a charming narrative of a hungry little boy and the dedicated grandma who makes the fluffiest of pancakes

"Pancake Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nan Smith is an imaginative adventure at breakfast when grandma's pancakes have an unexpected effect on a rambunctious little boy.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pancake Mountain": a fun-filled morning adventure. "Pancake Mountain" is the creation of published author Nan Smith, who spent forty-five years as an Air Force wife. During that time, she was an elementary school teacher, teaching in Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas, retiring in San Antonio, Texas, in an Air Force retirement community. She and her husband had a love for the Navajo and spent twenty years in church building and vacation Bible schools. Her love for children and books prompted the writing of her children's stories.
Smith shares, "Pancake Mountain is the story of Gideon and his Nana and Saturday morning pancake time. One mountain of pancakes is not enough. Gideon keeps chanting for more. Nana tied his leg to the kitchen table for good reason. Gideon and his little dog, Banjo, were in for a big surprise!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan Smith's new book will delight and entertain the imagination of young readers.
Smith pairs a charming narrative and sweet imagery for the enjoyment of readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Pancake Mountain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pancake Mountain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
