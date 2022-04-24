JA Solar Supplies PV Modules for World's Largest Source-Grid-Load-Storage Demonstration Project

BEIJING, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulanqab, a place well known for its attractive grassland natural scenery in Inner Mongolia, has caught people's attention recently with the world's largest source-grid-load-storage demonstration project being built in the region. It is also the largest wind-solar-storage hybrid project in China and also the first renewable energy power plant in China combined with a GWh-scale energy storage system.
The total planned capacity of the project is 3.1GW, including 2.8GW for wind power, 300MW for PV power, and 1,760,000kWh for energy storage. The first phase of the project, with a total of 500,000 kW for wind and PV power, has already been connected to the grid. And for the 90,000 kW PV portion, JA Solar has supplied all the modules.
The totality of PV modules JA Solar supplied for the project are DeepBlue 3.0, which integrate a number of cost-saving and profit-increasing technologies that are effective in reducing the levelized cost of electricity. DeepBlue 3.0 is recognized by authoritative third-party institutions for its excellent power generation efficiency and has received awards such as TÜV Rheinland's "Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award – Monofacial Mono Group" and TÜV Nord's "Outdoor Yield Performance Awards (High-efficiency PERC Module Group)." According to half-yearly data from an energy yield test conducted by JA Solar and TÜV Nord, DeepBlue 3.0's energy yield performance ranked in the top tier of PERC modules in the PV market. By the end of 2021, cumulative global shipments of DeepBlue 3.0 had exceeded 12GW, covering 86 countries and regions.
"The innovative application of source-grid-load-storage integration strengthens the coordination of the integrated power system, alleviates pressure on the power grid, promotes renewable energy consumption, and therefore plays a significant role in developing new ways of using renewable energy," said Li Dong, Vice President of JA Solar. "It is a great honour for JA Solar to participate in the construction of this project and supply all the PV modules for its first phase. The continuous development of the PV industry is inseparable from the continuous innovation of products and technologies, and also the upgrade in applications. Moving forward, JA Solar will maintain focus on technology research and product development, thereby continuing to provide customers with high-quality products that contribute to the development of the PV industry and the construction of a low-carbon society."
SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.