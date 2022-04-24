LONGi marks World Earth Day with solar industry's first tailor-made metro train

XI'AN, China, April 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology has created the industry's first tailor-made metro train in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province and home to the company's headquarters.
The LONGi sponsored concept was developed to mark World Earth Day, established 53 years ago with the objective of raising global awareness of the importance of environmental protection and a low-carbon lifestyle, and involved the painting of carriages of a train operating on Xi'an's metro network, enabling passengers to enjoy an immersive experience of a renewable city and village, showcasing scenarios for the future widespread application of sustainable and renewable energy.
"LONGi's aim is to give the public a better understanding of the importance of carbon emission reduction and the significance of green energy in mitigating the effects of climate change," explained George Huo, General Manager of the LONGi Group's Brand Department. The train will continue to run on Xi'an's Metro Line 2 for one month.
As the world's leading green technology company, LONGi has always attached great importance to global climate related activities, joining the RE100, EV100, EP100 and SBTi initiatives in 2020 in support of the UN targets of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and maintaining the global temperature increase to below 1.5°C.
About LONGi
Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.
Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business divisions, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com
SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.