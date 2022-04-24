Marcie Boerner Elected President of Iowa Communication Alliance

Marcie Boerner, COO of Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association, has been elected to serve as Board President of the Iowa Communications Alliance (ICA).

GOWRIE, Iowa, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boerner was announced as the new ICA Board President during the ICA Annual Meeting and Expo held in Des Moines on March 28-30 with more than 900 in attendance. ICA celebrated Boerner's milestone of being the first female Board President in ICA's short history. ICA was formed in 2013 as a result of the unification of two entities known as ITA and RIITA, and during her speech to Annual Meeting attendees, Boerner gave accolades to the female Board Presidents of ITA and RIITA. Boerner looks forward to forging her path and vision to expand ICA's influence in the coming board year.

"I look forward to continuing the ICA vision to advocate for and be a champion for Iowa's community-based broadband providers," stated Marcie Boerner, 2022 ICA Board President, and COO Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association.

Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association's headquarters is located in Gowrie, Iowa. They provide telephone, Internet, and digital TV to 20 communities in north-central Iowa on a Fiber to the premise (FTTP), gigabit certified Fiber network.

Dave Duncan, ICA's CEO, welcomed Boerner to her new role, saying, "Since I met Marcie I've seen first-hand the positive impact and influence she exhibits across the state through her outstanding character, integrity, and leadership capabilities. Marcie has distinguished herself in countless leadership roles and accomplishments on ICA committees and on the Board, and I look forward to helping implement her vision for the year."

Joining Boerner on the executive board are Tim Fencl from Danville Telephone as First Vice President, Jamie Daubendiek of Jefferson Telecom as Second Vice President, and Jeff Roiland of Western Iowa Networks as Immediate Past Board President.

The Iowa Communications Alliance is the nation's largest state-based association of community-based broadband providers. Its 250+ members provide and enable high-quality, state-of-the-art communications services to Iowans, leading the state to be among the nation's leaders in fiber-optic deployment.

ICA firmly believes that broadband communications is the tool and industry capable of growing and transforming Iowa and our association is the advocate, catalyst, educator, and resource for Iowa's community-based communications providers. We empower education, agriculture, healthcare, and other industries to thrive and succeed.

Media Contact

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 5153028026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com

SOURCE Iowa Communication Alliance