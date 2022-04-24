Statement by the Prime Minister on the result of France's presidential election

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office
The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of France's presidential election:
"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.
"Canada and France are close friends, allies, and partners. Our relationship is rooted in centuries of shared history. We cooperate closely in international forums, including the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the G7, and the G20. United by a common language, we are also key partners within the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. We share a progressive trade and commercial relationship which helps to create jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic.
"I look forward to continuing to work with President Macron on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France. This includes upholding democracy, human rights, and the rules-based international system in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked, and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. As we build a strong economic recovery from the pandemic, we will also continue to increase trade and create jobs, advance gender equality, peace, and security around the world, and move faster in the fight against climate change.
"In these times of uncertainty, bolstering relationships between countries is a top priority, and Canada and France will continue to work together to defend our common values and build a prosperous future for people in both countries."
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
