Minister Vandal announces support for the Hindu Society of Manitoba

More than $700,000 to create inclusive and accessible space at the Hindu temple and cultural centre in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, April 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Inclusive and accessible gathering spaces are a vital part of strong communities. People of all ages and abilities come together, and create shared experiences in these spaces. The Hindu Society of Manitoba is building this sense of community space in their Hindu temple and cultural centre.

Today, at the Hindu Society of Manitoba's Annual General Meeting, The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister for CanNor, and Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced a $707,508 investment to increase the accessibility of the Hindu temple and cultural centre.

With the support of PrairiesCan through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, the renovation will install a three-level elevator, expand the kitchen and library space by 400 square feet and make it easier to get around the main and lower level washrooms, creating a safe and inclusive space to connect in urban Winnipeg.

The Government of Canada is working together with communities across the Prairies to build and improve community spaces and infrastructure for the benefit of all residents.

Quotes

"Having spaces to connect and celebrate our shared values of diversity and equality brings people together every day and contributes to the strength of our communities Ensuring that these spaces are inclusive and accessible is a top priority. Our government is partnering with the Hindu Society of Manitoba to make this renovation possible and will support the ongoing multicultural and multi-ethnic positive relations between all communities in Manitoba.

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Manitoba's Hindu community is a vibrant part of our multicultural and multifaith mosaic here in Manitoba. Creating a more accessible temple and cultural centre will allow more people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the important activities and celebrations that take place here. Thank you to the Hindu Society of Manitoba for sharing their faith and culture with Manitobans for over 50 years."

- Terry Duguid: MP for Winnipeg South, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

""The Hindu Society of Manitoba was established in 1970 by the first Hindu families to arrive in Winnipeg, as a religious and charitable organization to share with all Manitobans. Our current temple and cultural center requires improvements to ensure accessibility to meet the needs of our growing community. The funding received from PrairiesCan will allow us to welcome all people to our facilities. We are very thankful for this funding and look forward to continuing to open our doors to the greater community."

- Kirit Thakrar, President, The Hindu Society of Manitoba

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in Manitoba . With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.





build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PrairiesCan is administering the Fund in . With a national allocation of over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada