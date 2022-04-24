The American Legion Mourns Passing of Orrin Hatch

INDIANAPOLIS, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard issued the following statement today concerning the passing of former Sen. Orrin Hatch:
"The American Legion is saddened about the passing of Sen. Hatch. He was a true champion for veterans and an ardent supporter of a constitutional amendment to protect our American flag. His willingness to put patriotism ahead of partisan politics earned him friends across the political aisle. In 2000, The American Legion proudly presented him with our organization's Distinguished Service Medal, our highest honor. His voice is already missed."
As a presidential candidate during the primaries of 2000, the longtime Utah senator expressed dismay at those who disrespected the American flag. "I really believe that if we don't protect the values that we have, if we can't stand up for the flag of the United States, our national symbol, what can we stand up for?" Hatch told The American Legion Magazine.
About The American Legion
The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 2 million members in more than 12,500 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.
Contact: John Raughter, Media Relations
jraughter@legion.org or 317-630-1350
SOURCE The American Legion
