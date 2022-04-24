Boucher Nissan of Greenfield Has Money Saving Specials on Leasing and Financing of New Nissan Vehicles

Customers that seek value in buying or leasing a new car can find great deals on new Nissan vehicles at Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, WI
GREENFIELD, Wis., April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spring is underway, and Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, WI has lease and finance deals to celebrate. Select vehicles are available for special rates for customers. Some of these deals include:
Finance a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Buyers can take advantage of a special low-interest rate of just .9% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). This three-row vehicle gets excellent mileage, with 21 miles per gallon around town, and 27 miles per gallon on the highway. The vehicle comes with a 5-year 50,000-mile powertrain warranty on its V6 matched with four-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.
The cost of financing is $28.16 per $1,000 borrowed. This offer expires on May 2 of 2022.
Lease a 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport S AWD (all-wheel drive). Those who seek the benefits of leasing can take advantage of monthly payments on a new Rogue Sport AWD for as low as $215. This crossover SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) gets 24 miles per gallon around town, and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. This vehicle features:
- 17" Aluminum-alloy wheels
- Nissan Safety Shield® 360
- NissanConnect® 7" color touch-screen display
- Apple CarPlay® integration
- Android Auto™ compatibility
Lease sale price $28,694. 18-month lease, $215 first payment, $4,500 down, $650 NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Company) Lease Cash, $0 security deposit = $5,365 due at delivery. Tax, title, license, $399 service fee, acquisition fee, and accessories extra. This offer expires on May 2 of 2022.
Other vehicles on special include the 2022 Nissan Altima S and the 2022 Nissan Murano SV.
Interested customers can find out about these deals and more at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com. Shoppers can also make inquiries or schedule a test drive by calling Boucher Nissan of Greenfield at 414-543-1234 or by visiting the showroom in person. Boucher Nissan of Greenfield is found at 4141 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Boucher Nissan Greenfield, 414-543-1234, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Boucher Nissan Greenfield
