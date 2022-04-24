World Premiere of Dazu Rock Carvings Micro-Videos

CHONGQING, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Academy of Dazu Rock, after nearly two years of planning and production, the Dazu Rock Carvings micro-videos is soon to be released globally.
To develop Dazu into a world-renowned cultural center and enhance the international influence of Dazu Rock Carvings, the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings, together with Chongqing International Communication Center and Chongqing Broadcasting Group, takes full account of the channels of mass media to release the videos in both Chinese and English.
As the only world cultural heritage in Chongqing and one of the important cultural symbols of Chongqing, the Dazu Rock Carvings are hailed as the last masterpiece in the history of human grotto art. They are famed for their grand scale, exquisite carvings, diverse themes, rich connotations, and well-preserved cultural relics.
"The Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings is responsible for the protection, management, research, and rational use of the Dazu Rock Carvings." Li Fangyin, Director of the Academy of Dazu Rock Carvings, introduced that the Academy is devoted to publicizing and displaying the artistic appeal and humanistic spirit of the Dazu Rock Carvings to the world. The Academy is speeding up its progress towards becoming a world-renowned research institute.
The series starts with "If the Dazu Rock Carvings Were a Stage Play," which gives an all-around interpretation of Dazu Rock Carvings from a new perspective. The video "Sharing Dazu Rock Carvings with the World" brings together the compilers of the book Complete Works of the Dazu Rock Carvings to share the aspirations and stories of those who have been caring for and supporting the research of Dazu Rock Carvings.
A micro-video producer said, "It took us more than a year to prepare for filming the micro-video. We tried to observe the time-honored Dazu Rock Carvings from the perspective of an expert, a tourist, a video producer, and even a stranger to introduce these statues to the audience with our shots and words." In the video, scholars, and experts who compiled the Complete Works of the Dazu Rock Carvings said, "Grottoes are weathering. The information they carry is disappearing with time. That makes me distressed… We, the archaeologists, are responsible for protecting and promoting Dazu Rock Carvings…. We want to share Dazu Rock Carvings with the world and make more people aware of them."
Click the link to watch the first video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gn-v1W-R_8
SOURCE iChongqing
