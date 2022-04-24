Statement by the Prime Minister on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern:
"Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to honour the memory of the victims of the Armenian genocide – one of the darkest chapters in human history. We also honour their descendants, including Canadians of Armenian heritage, who have contributed and who continue to help shape the strong, diverse, and inclusive country that we enjoy today.
"The atrocities committed and the horrific number of lives that were taken from 1915 to 1923 must never be forgotten. In 2015, a century after the start of this tragedy, Parliament passed a motion declaring April 24 as Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, a date that has since served to remember the loss, trauma, and pain inflicted by these atrocities and to ensure they are never repeated. This day falls during Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month.
"Hatred and violence must never again be met with indifference. Each and every one of us has a role to play in making sure such brutality is never repeated, and it starts with taking a stand against discrimination and hate in all its forms – whenever and wherever it occurs.
"Together, on this sombre anniversary, we remember the lives lost, recognize the strength and spirit of the Armenian people, and look forward with hope to a future of peace, mutual respect, and dignity among people and countries around the world."
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.