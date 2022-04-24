Statement by Minister Hussen on Orthodox Easter

Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, and Eastern Catholic Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Orthodox Easter
OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Orthodox Easter. Also known as Pascha, Easter is one of the holiest days in the Orthodox Christian faith and commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrating the triumph of life over death and hope over despair.
For many Orthodox Christians, Easter is an opportunity for families and friends to gather and attend Easter mass, share festive meals, and decorate eggs. This celebration is also an opportunity to recognize the many past and current contributions of Canada's Orthodox Christian communities.
Orthodox Easter is also a special time for members of the community to reflect on the values of empathy and compassion—values that Canadians show in their everyday lives.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish a very Happy Orthodox Easter to all Canadians celebrating across the country!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
