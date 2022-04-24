ST Engineering iDirect's Mx-DMA® MRC return technology leveraged by X2nSat and Dejero for Cloud Media Production and IP Newsgathering

Satellite service and solution providers take advantage of most powerful return technology to deliver agile and resilient connectivity

HERNDON, Va. , April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, announced today that satellite service provider X2nSat is leveraging its breakthrough Mx-DMA® MRC return technology on the Newtec Dialog® platform to power their Smart Blending Technology developed by its partner Dejero. Featuring blended cellular and Ku-band satellite communications, the Smart Blending Technology is a resilient connectivity solution that allows the delivery of live broadcasts and enables transmission continuity and disaster recovery by broadcasters and public safety agencies.

Tapping on Mx-DMA MRC's efficiency and bandwidth capabilities, Dejero's Smart Blending Technology intelligently combines cellular connectivity from multiple mobile network providers with Ku-band satellite communications from X2nSat to reliably deliver the bandwidth needed for critical communications from the most remote locations and facilitates real-time tactical video and other data-intensive applications required by public safety agencies.

ST Engineering iDirect's Mx-DMA MRC technology is an award-winning, patented multi-access waveform that incorporates the scalability of MF-TDMA with the efficiency of single channel per carrier (SCPC) into a single return technology. It enables service providers to cover a myriad of use cases in a single return link sharing capacity across multiple terminals and applications without making tradeoffs between speed, efficiency and scale, lowering their total cost of ownership.

The combination of the Dialog platform and Mx-DMA MRC allows Dejero to utilize a portable satellite terminal and dynamically amalgamate the available cellular networks with a satellite signal over a single return link, reducing operational complexity and enabling the benefits of statistical multiplexing to deliver high quality connectivity in rural locations. Dejero is able to cover all remote production scenarios over a single platform, maximizing bandwidth and operational efficiencies, including news gathering, sports and live event coverage and temporary remote connectivity.

"Demand for Cloud Media Production (CMP) is higher than ever, and crews are deployed to the most remote and hostile of places, so the ability to film in any location and collaborate in the cloud is critical," said Darren Ludington, Regional Vice President, ST Engineering iDirect. "Furthermore, the use of IP Newsgathering is enabling remote news crews to cover breaking news from anywhere whilst utilizing IP connectivity to send large files and access the internet and email applications, streamlining the entire production process. Our Mx-DMA MRC technology is the power behind Dejero's solution and enables those teams in the field to get on with the task in hand without worrying about where their connectivity is coming from whilst eliminating the need for service providers to choose between speed and efficiency and scale and cost."

"We at Dejero are impressed by ST Engineering iDirect's commitment to deliver powerful solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and leverage the power of Mx-DMA MRC technology," said Yvonne Monterroso, Director of Product Management at Dejero. "Along with our partner, X2nSat, we see huge value in this latest solution which will enable the bandwidth efficiency and cost-effectiveness to better support our customers."

"X2nSat has always kept the customer's experience top of mind. This technology allows us to bond all available cellular communications with our Ku-band satellite to offer our users cost effectiveness and peak performance from anywhere at any time," said Garrett Hill, CEO of X2nSat. "We are incredibly optimistic about what this means for our broadcast and public safety clients who understand the criticality of reliable connectivity."

To find out more about the award-winning Mx-DMA MRC technology and the benefits it brings to a whole spectrum of use cases, visit ST Engineering iDirect at Stand #W5505, NAB Show, Las Vegas from April 23-27, 2022.

*****

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit http://www.idirect.net.

Media contact:

Julie Bettinger

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ST Engineering iDirect

Phone: (1) 703 648 8155

Email: jbettinger@idirect.net

Media Contact

Julie Bettinger, ST Engineering iDirect, (1) 703 648 8155, jbettinger@idirect.net

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect