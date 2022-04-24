Bee and Honey Promote Sanitary and Bathroom Equipment via Virtual Event

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 April, with the theme of "Limited Clean Space, Unlimited Enjoyment", the sixth trade promotion activity of "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" was successfully held on Canton Fair's official Facebook account and well received with more than 192 thousand global fans watching online.
The virtual event was hosted by Bee and Honey, Canton Fair's mascots, who interacted actively with representatives from Tengzhou Yoway Electronic Technology., Zhejiang Tona Sanitary Ware. and Huida sanitary ware. Bee, in the meantime, conducted a field trip to Guangzhou SELAQUA Sanitary Ware.
Closely keeping up with the global fashion trend, China's sanitary wares have embarked on a high-end development road with the application of sound design and future science and technology. Enterprises participating in the activity have all played their ace. Tengzhou Yoway Electronic Technology revealed its signature product, the bathroom mirror cabinet, which is elegantly and simply designed and allows Bluetooth connection for music play. It also has an inductive touch panel for temperature, humidity, time and other information displaying. Rock plate series bathroom cabinet, the signature product of Zhejiang Tona Sanitary Ware is featured with elegant appearance, green material application and excellent waterproof and antibacterial properties. Full range of sanitary products, such as bathroom cabinet, bathtub, intelligent toilet and ceramic tile displayed by Huida sanitary ware, cater to multiple demands of global customers. Guangzhou SELAQUA Sanitary Ware promoted its flagship sanitary series which is accessible and friendly to the aged. With safe, useful, nice-looking and comfortable attributes, the series has won Canton Fair Design Awards for many times.
Around 40 thousand products are showcased in the sanitary ware section by 630 enterprises. Numerous latest releases outstanding in visual attraction, intelligent operation, comfortable and convenient use were introduced at the Fair.
Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said that the sanitary ware section has always been popular at previous Canton Fairs. As China's largest B2B international trade platform, the Canton Fair has launched a number of promotion activities, including "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" to facilitate exhibitors across industries to expand market, gain orders online, and help keep industry chain and trade stable.
Visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K-q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow for more details.
SOURCE Canton Fair
